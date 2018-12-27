Dad goes to incredible lengths to see daughter

Pierce Vaughan was able to hang out with her dad, despite working over Christmas. Picture: Facebook

Nobody likes working on Christmas. You miss out on all the best food, have to rush through opening your presents and worst of all, you're away from your family.

That was the predicament a Delta Airlines flight attendant found herself in when she was rostered to work six flights over Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

But her dad, who's since been dubbed father of the year for his brilliant idea, was adamant his daughter wouldn't have to skip family time - and decided to book himself on every flight she was working on. Delta employee benefits mean family members are eligible for free or reduced rate travel.

Hal Vaughan told his heartwarming story to fellow passenger Mike Levy who took to Facebook to share the family's Christmas workaround.

"I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home," Mr Levy wrote.

"His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!"

The post went viral on Facebook, amassing more than 20,000 shares and over 110,000 likes.

"Probably the best Christmas story I've heard this year," Jason Van Alstine wrote.

"That's just awesome, love hearing there is (sic) fathers out there that love their kids," Shep Chrissy said.

Mr Levy and Mr Vaughan had crossed paths on a Christmas Eve flight from Fort Myers to Detroit.

Pierce later shared Mr Levy's post, labelling the cross-country adventure a "success".

"Dad's first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew," she wrote.

"He made it on every flight and even got first class Fort Myers to Detroit (Christmas miracle).

Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger and helping us to understand how cool this actually is!"