Legal eagle pleads guilty to breaching order

A former partner in law firm Lawler Magill has pleaded guilty to breaching a community service order.

A well known former Brisbane law firm partner has been ordered to complete 66 hours of community service after he pleaded guilty to breaching the original order.

Neil Lawler, 55, who is now unemployed, last year pleaded guilty to being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

The then partner in law firm Lawler Magill was caught behind the wheel of his parked car outside Maroochydore Magistrates Court, with a blood alcohol reading of 0.27 per cent - more than five times the legal limit.

Neil Lawler was told to complete the 66 hours remaining on the original community service order. He was also fined $300 for contravening the community service order. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

On March 5 last year, Lawler, was sentenced to do 100 hours of community service and be on probation for 12 months. He also was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

In Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Lawler pleaded guilty to contravening a requirement of the community service order that he not commit another offence.

The court heard Lawler had breached a separate order, of which the details cannot be reported for legal reasons. He was convicted but not punished, with no conviction recorded on October 23.

The court heard Lawler had finished probation but had only completed 34 hours of 100 hours of community service he was ordered to perform.

Lawler told the court that on the first day he did community service at the Salvation Army at Red Hill a cupboard he was shifting fell on his foot and broke a big toe.

He said he had attended community service every Saturday until he was told in August that programs were suspended because of COVID-19 and he was not asked to return.

"I offered to do work every day but they didn't want me there," Lawler said.

Chief Magistrate Terry Gardiner told Lawler he wanted him to complete the 66 hours remaining on the community service order.

After Lawler agreed to do the work, Mr Gardiner extended the order for another 12 months.

He fined Lawler $300 for contravening the community service order but did not record a conviction.

