Menu
Login
TV

Lee Lin Chin’s sensational SBS exit

30th Jul 2018 5:05 AM

DURING her final broadcast as newsreaders of SBS World News, Lee Lin Chin farewelled fans by giving the people what they want: one more spectacular outfit.

While newsreaders on other channels stick to blazers and sensible tops, Chin's sartorial quirkiness has continually tickled viewers during her 30 years at the helm of the bulletin. And after announcing her resignation from the network last week, fans held their breath to see what outfit Chin would don during her spectacular farewell.

On Sunday, it was revealed on the SBS Twitter account Chin's wardrobe was being kept top secret.

And when it was time for the big reveal, Chin didn't disappoint. Of course.

Queen.
Queen.

It's impossible to describe perfection. But it was basically a black top with reams of transparent black vinyl wrapped around her body.

The fans went wild.

In the final minutes of the hour-long bulletin, Chin acknowledged her exit and thanked viewers before a highlights video reel of her finest moment aired.

"I take my leave with sadness," she said. "Thank you for watching and a very goodnight."

 

Lee Lin Chin ... An illustrious career in news and farshun.
Lee Lin Chin ... An illustrious career in news and farshun.

Chin announced she was leaving SBS on Thursday, having joined the broadcaster in 1980.

"Having spent the bulk of my professional life at SBS, this isn't by any means an easy decision," Ms Chin told SBS in a statement about her exit.

"I shall be leaving a happy and satisfying role as a newsreader. My friends and colleagues for whom I have fervent respect will be deeply missed."

Slamming rumours of retirement, Chin took to Twitter to set the record straight: "I have not retired, simply resigned. Retirement is death."

Bow down.
Bow down.

Related Items

editors picks final broadcast icon lee lin chin sbs sbs news

Top Stories

    Grantham Farm Workers Lodge ready to open its doors

    Grantham Farm Workers Lodge ready to open its doors

    News The facility will welcome its first guests in just a few weeks, but plans for an expansion are already under way.

    Have a coffee with a cop in Fernvale

    Have a coffee with a cop in Fernvale

    News Fernvale's inaugural coffee with a cop to kick off this weekend

    Council green light for new Islamic community centre

    Council green light for new Islamic community centre

    News A step forward for Lockyer Valley Muslims

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    Claudia traded city for country in search of something new

    News The competition is about a lot more than what you look like.

    Local Partners