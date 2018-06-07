Lee and Sons Plumbing turns 40

WINNING PARTNERSHIP: The team from Lee and Sons Plumbing in Laidley.

WINNING PARTNERSHIP: The team from Lee and Sons Plumbing in Laidley. Dominic Elsome

WITH a name like Lee and Sons Plumbing, it should come as no surprise that this Laidley business is truly a family affair, and after 40 years in business it is clear it is a winning formula.

The business was established in 1978 by Peter and Sue Lee, who started operating out of their home in Douglas Avenue.

As the business grew, they shifted operations to a shed in William Street - now the site of the IGA carpark - with Peter's brother Greg working alongside him.

Twenty-one years after Lee and Sons Plumbing was founded, Greg Lee and his wife Kate took the reins.

"In 1999 Peter and Sue decided on a change in career into real estate, and Greg and I took over the business,” Kate said.

"Then in 2002 we apprenticed our son Mitchell, who is still with us today, and when Greg is ready to lay down the tools, Mitch will keep the business on.

"Lee and Sons is now in its 40th year, and we hope it will be around for another 40 years.”

The family team has been a winning partnership.

"We're very fortunate that we all have very good relationships with each other and it all runs very smoothly,” Kate said.

"Mitch and his dad are very close; the whole three of us work well together.”

The team have just welcomed a new member, Jake Sullivan, through a school-based apprenticeship, and Kate said they were delighted to have him on board.

"We wish him all the best,” she said.

With 40 years of success behind them, Kate said it was the simple things that mattered to their clients.

"We have tried to keep our customers happy by being punctual, although that's not always something that we can do; if someone gets an emergency and they get blocked drains we have to prioritise that over a leaky tap,” she said.

"Communication is a very big part of that, and trying to do the best we can to be there when we say we will.

"Running a maintenance business is not always easy, as you plan your jobs for the day and one phone call will change all of that.

"And this is when we're very appreciative of our customers' patience.”

Keeping a local focus has also been important for Lee and Sons Plumbing.

"We try and stay local; we don't take on jobs too far away because we like to be here for our customers,” Kate said.

"We don't travel really far out of town, only as far as Gatton and sometimes as far as Lowood.

"That's important in a maintenance business.”

With Greg now 62 years old, it likely won't be long before Mitch takes the reins.

"Once our son does take over I don't think there should be too many changes,” Kate said.

"When things are already running successfully you don't change what's working.”

The Lee family will be celebrated for their success at the Business Recognition Dinner, hosted by the Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce and Industry, at the Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre on June 22.

Lee and Sons Plumbing will be recognised in the trades category.

"We feel very humble to receive this award,” Kate said.

"We wouldn't be here if it wasn't for all our loyal customers; we thank you all, your support is very appreciated. And a big shout out to all our local tradies for a job well done.”