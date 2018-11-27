LEAVE NOW: Finch Hatton, Dalrymple Heights evacuated

Residents are being urged to act now.

UPDATE 4.17PM: A QFES spokeswoman said an air observation vehicle had been deployed in the Pioneer Valley area where more than five fires are burning.

She said the vehicle would travelling through the Finch Hatton area to assist ground crews with "direction and mapping" while they work to contain the fire.

At this stage, ground crew have not communicated the size of the blaze affecting the region.

More than 12 crews are working to contain the fire in Finch Hatton.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance service said a number of crews are in the Pioneer Valley area on standby to assist people in the case of an emergency.

One QAS crew was also in Dalrymple Heights which is also being evacuated as of 3.45pm this afternoon.

UPDATE 4PM: RESIDENTS in the vicinity of Dalrymple Heights have also been advised to 'leave now' by Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

In a 'watch and act' alert issued by QFES just before 4pm, a spokesperson advised conditions are getting worse at Dalrymple Heights.

"Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.



"A large fire is travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Dalrymple Heights. It is expected to impact Dalrymple Road, in the vicinity of Snake Road and Chelmans Road around 5.45pm.

"The fire could have a significant IMPACT on the community.



"People leaving the area should proceed to Mirani via Mackay Eungella Road."



"Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost."

UPDATE 3.45PM: POLICE are expected to close Mackay-Eungella Road to all traffic at Gorge Road.

All traffic will be turned around due to the thick smoke in the area and the intensifying conditions.

Police are currently door-knocking in the affected area alerting residents to the situation. Reports indicate a number of people have opted to stay in their homes while others are in the process of evacuating.

An Emergency Situation has been declared under the Public Safety Preservation Act for an area with boundaries of Cattle Creek, De Bonis Road, Dalrymple Range and Senninis Road.

Residents are being evacuated to the Finch Hatton showgrounds.

UPDATE 3.35PM: POLICE are preparing to close Mackay-Eungella Road due to the intensifying fire at Finch Hatton.

Reports indicate police are considering declaring an emergent situation in the area of Mackay-Eungella Road, Thornes Road and De Bonis Road.

Smoke is extremely thick in the area due to both the Finch Hatton blaze and the Dalrymple fire.

INITIAL: THE previous bushfire warning for Finch Hatton has been upgraded.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is now advising residents to begin following their bushfire survival plans.

They have said if residents do not have a plan the best option is to leave now.

"Conditions are getting worse," a QFES spokesperson said.

"If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous."

At 2.30pm Tuesday, 27 November a fast-moving bushfire is burning near Mackay-Eungella Road and travelling in a south-westerly direction towards Eungella National Park.

QFES expect the blaze to impact Thornes Road and Okuloo Road within the hour.

"The fire could have a significant impact on the community."

Police are in the area to assist with evacuations. Residents are asked to leave via Mackay-Eungella Road towards Finch Hatton.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

A number of fire crews are working to contain the fire but due to the danger QFES has said firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

"You should not expect a firefighter at your door. Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost."

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

Secure your pets for safe transport.

Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave: