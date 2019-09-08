LEAVE NOW: Linville residents urged to act now

LEAVE NOW: Fire fighters are warning residents to act now, as a fire in a remote Somerset town threatens homes.

FIRE fighters are warning residents to act now, as a fire in a remote Somerset town threatens homes.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued a LEAVE NOW alert at 3.10pm for residents in Linville.

A large fire is travelling in an east, north-easterly direction towards George Street, Linville. It is expected to impact George Street, John Street, David Street, Anne Street, William Street and Alice Street, Linville within the next two hours.

The fire could have a significant impact on the community, and conditions are getting worse.

Follow your bushfire survival plan now.

If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave now if it is clear to do so.

If you are not in the area, do not return as conditions are too dangerous.

Fire crews are working to contain the fire but firefighters may not be able to protect every property.

Residents should not expect a firefighter at their door.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost.

Waterbombing operations are currently underway to contain this fire.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

If you are leaving:

. Secure your pets for safe transport.

. Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

. Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

If you are unable to leave:

. Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

. Move flammable materials such as doormats, wheelie bins, and outdoor furniture away from your house.

. Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

. Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.