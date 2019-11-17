Leave now: Esk fire danger escalates

ESK residents are being told to prepare to leave amid fears a fire burning in the Deongwar State Forest will continue on its path towards the Somerset township.

About 3.30pm, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said conditions could worsen as the fire moves quickly.

Residents have been told to be ready to either follow their bushfire survival plan or, if they do not have a plan, be ready to leave.

As at 3.30pm, the large fast-moving fire was travelling from Deongwar State Forest towards Esk. The fire is likely to impact the Esk township in the coming hours.



Fire crews are working to contain the fire.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.





