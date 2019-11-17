Menu
Login
Breaking

Leave now: Esk fire danger escalates

Andrew Korner
by
17th Nov 2019 3:53 PM

ESK residents are being told to prepare to leave amid fears a fire burning in the Deongwar State Forest will continue on its path towards the Somerset township.

About 3.30pm, the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service said conditions could worsen as the fire moves quickly.

Residents have been told to be ready to either follow their bushfire survival plan or, if they do not have a plan, be ready to leave.

As at 3.30pm, the large fast-moving fire was travelling from Deongwar State Forest towards Esk. The fire is likely to impact the Esk township in the coming hours. 

Fire crews are working to contain the fire.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

bush fire esk queensland rural fire service
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Region’s best to take on International cricket tournament

        Region’s best to take on International cricket tournament

        News Forget the Test, the best cricket will be in Laidley with the UK taking on the best from Australia.

        VOTE: Should more hazard reduction burns take place

        VOTE: Should more hazard reduction burns take place

        News With fires being brought under control, questions are being asked as how conditions...

        Why these cyclists will no longer have to stick to the road

        Why these cyclists will no longer have to stick to the road

        News A 20-year rule is about to be broken, allowing cyclists to share a pathway through...

        Pub set to recreate 109-year-old historical photograph

        Pub set to recreate 109-year-old historical photograph

        News 109 years after the first train arrived, a little Somerset town is getting ready...