LEAVE NOW: Bushfire threatens Esk-Hampton Rd homes

THERE are two bushfire warnings for the Ravensbourne fire - including residents on Esk-Hampton Road.

ESK HAMPTON ROAD:

Bushfire warning level: EMERGENCY WARNING

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire approaching Esk Hampton Road, between Slaughter Road and the Esk Township. Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.



Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is to leave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.



Currently as at 4.45pm Sunday, a very fast-moving and unpredictable fire is travelling in an easterly direction towards Esk. It is impacting parts of Esk Hampton Road, between Slaughter Road and the Esk Township. The fire is expected to have a significant impact on the community.



Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.



Residents leaving the area should travel east on Esk Hampton Road before taking the Brisbane Valley Highway towards Fernvale.

A staging area is open at the Fernvale Futures Centre, 1483 Brisbane Valley Highway, Fernvale.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.



WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

• Put on protective clothing (e.g., a long-sleeved cotton shirt, boots with thick soles).

• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.



If you are leaving:

• Secure your pets for safe transport.

• Check for road closures and then advise family and friends of your intended travel route.

• Take your important documents and essential items (e.g., passports, birth certificates, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing) when you leave.

• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.



If you are unable to leave:

• Bring pets inside; restrain them with a leash, a cage, or inside a secure room; and provide them with plenty of water.

• Fill containers such as your bath, sinks, and buckets with water so you have access to drinking water and firefighting water.

• Close windows and doors, sealing the gaps under doors and screens with wet towels to keep smoke out of the house.

• Identify a safe spot to shelter in, which would be a place with more than one exit, preferably inside a brick building, away from windows and doors. The safest spot is the place that will keep you furthest away from the intense heat from the fire. As the fire approaches and passes, the safest spot will change, so be ready to move.

RAVENSBOURNE:

Bushfire warning level: EMERGENCY WARNING

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) advises there is a bushfire in Ravensbourne. Leaving immediately is the safest option, as it will soon be too dangerous to drive.



Follow your bushfire survival plan now. If you do not have a plan, your safest option is toleave immediately if it is clear to do so. If you cannot leave, identify where you will seek shelter from the bushfire. If you are not in the area, do not return, as conditions are too dangerous.



Currently as at 4.45pm Sunday 17 November, a large, unpredictable and fast-moving bushfire that extends from Perseverance Dam Road, Mount Jockey Road, Horrex Road, Garvey Road, Purtill Road and McQuillan Road. It is travelling in a northerly, easterly and south-easterly direction. The fire has now crossed Brennan Road and is now travelling easterly towards Regent Road.



Residents on Brennan Road up to Regent Road should evacuate via Esk Hampton Road in an easterly direction towards Esk.



Residents on and in the vicinity of Horrex Road and McQuillan Road should evacuate west along Esk Hampton Road towards the New England Highway.



Residents on and in the vicinity of Perseverance Dam Road should evacuate west towards Crows Nest.



Ground crews and waterbombing aircraft will be working in the area throughout the day.



Conditions are now very dangerous and firefighters may soon be unable to prevent the fire advancing. The fire may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path. Fire crews may not be able to protect your property. You should not expect a firefighter at your door: act now.

Power, water, and mobile phone service may be lost and road conditions may become very dangerous over the next several hours.



People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

The evacuation centre at Highfields Recreation Centre, O'Brien Road, is now open.

People with animals can go to the Crows Nest Showgrounds, New England Highway near Showgrounds Terrace.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you are under threat.



KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

• Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandEmergencyServices) and Twitter (@QldFES)

• Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

• Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map