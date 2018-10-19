Learning to swim has many benefits - a message from Trish

EDUCATOR: Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatics centre manager Trish Reinhard (second from right) with instructors Jan Moy, Di Greenup and Lisa Harm.

EDUCATOR: Lockyer Valley Sports and Aquatics centre manager Trish Reinhard (second from right) with instructors Jan Moy, Di Greenup and Lisa Harm. Ali Kuchel

Name: Trish Reinhardt

Occupation: Sports Centre Manager/Swim School Operator

Age: 54

Marital Status: Married

What do you enjoy most about your job? Seeing children laughing and having fun while learning to swim. The babies are so much fun to watch.

Why did you decide to get involved with teaching children to swim? I was a swimmer my whole life, and an assistant coach at 16. Learn to swim was just the most fun part of swimming!

What's the best advice you've ever received? Give 100% of your effort every day and at the end of a difficult day you can be proud of yourself (Julie Knight).

Have you met anyone famous, who and when? Lots of swimmers over the years! Tracey Wickam, Grant Hackett, Ian Thorpe, Geoff Huegill, Libby Trickett, Michael Klim, Christian Sprenger, Cate Campbell.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life? My two beautiful girls, I'm so proud of them.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world? I'd like the world to be cancer-free.

Notwithstanding the number how old do you feel and why? I don't even remember how old I am, David usually has to tell me! I'm so grateful for each birthday.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why? I love to crochet and I give away my work as gifts; my last project was a toy horse for a one year old.

What is your happiest childhood memory? A family day out as a 11-year-old to Millstream in WA, the water was so cold my state-level swimming sister forgot how to swim and my little brother was only one.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district? Spring Bluff.

What would you do if you won the Lotto? Retire immediately and go on a big holiday with david and mum.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living? Nicole Kidman's style, Angelina Jolie's humanitarian work, Lawrie Lawrence's passion and Bruce Sullivan's drive and enthusiasm for life, work and family!