NDIS funding helps young entrepreneur achieve his dream

HAVING an intellectual disability hasn't stopped Josh Poole from being quite the innovator and entrepreneur.

The 20 year-old recently reopened his coffee business 'Coffee by Josh' after having to close because of COVID-19 restrictions.

While his coffee business was closed Josh turned to woodworks to stay active and to supplement his income.

Josh's mother Katrina Poole has been helping Josh get his business off the ground and running.

"It is amazing to watch his face lights up when he finds something he enjoyed," she said.

"He loves doing coffee but it is great he has found something else to do as well with wood works."

To be able to run his coffee shop and woodwork business Josh receives funding from the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) for support workers.

"Through NDIS he has support workers and one particular support worker has been working helping him with woodworks," she said.

"So he started by making planter stands and he put it on his coffee page and then he had a customer ask him if he could make a mud kitchen for her kid."

Josh said the best part about doing what he does is making people happy.

"I've made mud kitchens and herb planters and dog bowls," he said.

"I like to make people happy."

Josh's coffee and woodworks endeavours have been well received by their local community.

"With his social development, it's not just about Josh going out in to the community, it's also about inviting the community to come to him," Katrina said.

"He finds when the community comes to him it's a lot smaller and more personalised.

"He will sit down and have a chat and get to know people.

"Then his regular customers will come in and he is building a rapport with them.

"It's great for Josh to have that stability and regularity of customers coming in because he doesn't feel so overwhelmed when it's in the coffee shop."

Josh has had great success promoting his coffee activities through social media, reaching almost 8,000 likes on his business Facebook page.

"I put posts up and funny quotes. People like them a lot," Josh said.

You can support Josh by visiting his coffee shop at Claus Rd, Haigslea, 4306 Ipswich, Queensland or you can check out his Facebook page Coffee by Josh.

