Learn to dance Step Up style at Lockyer hip-hop workshop

Learn hip-hop at an upcoming workshop in Gatton (File image).

IF you’ve ever wanted to dance Step Up style, now’s your chance with a hip-hop workshop.

Later this month, Lockyer Valley Regional Council will host a series of hip-hop workshops.

Delivered by Elements Collective, one of Australia’s leading hip-hop dance companies, the workshops will be aimed at beginners and intermediate-level participants.

Lockyer Valley Arts Portfolio Councillor, Michael Hagan said the program would be held over three days in late September and designed for ages five years to adults.

“Council is committed to fostering a love of the arts for all residents of the Lockyer Valley and we believe this program will do just that,” Cr Hagan said.

“We’re encouraging residents to act quickly and register now, as places are limited to 30 per class.

“The workshops will teach basic moves and the foundation of hip-hop and street dance, as well as a routine to perform on the final night if participants wish to join in.”

The workshops will be held from Monday, September 28, to Wednesday, September 30, at the Gatton Shire Hall, with varying times for different ages and will run under an industry-approved COVID-Safe Plan.

This Lockyer Valley Regional Council initiative is made possible thanks to funding support from the Queensland Government’s Regional Arts Development Fund.

“We extend our thanks to the Palaszczuk Government for supporting Council to deliver this initiative to residents of the Lockyer Valley,” Cr Hagan said.

Bookings are $16.50 per person. To secure your spot and for further information, visit www.lockyervalleytickets.com.au