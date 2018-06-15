Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

THE cookery section of the Gatton Show invites exhibitors or those interested in exhibiting to an afternoon to learn from two of the district's finest show cooks.

It is a chance to learn from Monnie Raymont and Elsa Joseph - who have more than 70 years of judging experience between them - on how to present an exhibit and what it takes to make the better cake, scone, jam, lolly or biscuit.

The section are looking at some of those who are coming along to bring an exhibit from one of the classes that the judges will judge and discuss with the attendees the good points and faults of the exhibit.

They will offer tips on how to make the best exhibit for each class and will be happy to answer any questions.

On show day, exhibitors are welcome to come and watch the judging and as not everyone has the time to be there, we are giving the public the chance to learn more and ask for that tip that may be the difference to making the winning entry for this year's show.

If you would like to come along, the section is in need of different people to make an entry for the following sections so the judges can analyse the exhibits: scones, bar cake, biscuit, sponge, a sweet, bottle of jam or pickles.

If you want to come along, let them know what you would like to bring so that they can have one of each of the above exhibits for the judges to cast their eye over.

Attendees are asked to bring along any and all questions with them that they have always wanted to ask so that they can make the best exhibit possible.

The event will be held at the Gatton Show meeting room, next to the show office, at 1.30pm on Saturday, June 23.

Contact Clare Webster at clare.optom @gmail.com or on 0438 516 958 for more information or to register interest.

At the completion, attendees are welcome to stay for afternoon tea and discuss what you have learnt and ideas you might have for the cookery section.