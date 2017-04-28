Learn all you need to know about possum rescue and care

WILDLIFE WARRIOR: Marilyn Spletter with Gilbert the possum who's in his seventh month of rehabilitation after being found paralysed when he was caught in a roller door.

PASSIONATE about wildlife and interested in becoming a possum carer but unsure where to begin?

Learn everything you need to know at ARROW's Possum Chat, an exclusive information session which will cover both brush tail and ring tail possums from their earliest stages through to arranging release, aviary requirements, food and general care.

Wildlife carer and guest speaker Mrs Spletter said the session was a perfect opportunity for anyone that's interested in becoming a wildlife carer and wanting to join a group to start out.

"They have to pick-up experience from somewhere and this will be a very informative session,” she said.

"Knowledge is power when as a wildlife carer, so interested people can experience first-hand what we do, how to care for possums.”

Possum Chat attendees will receive a informative possum journal, put together by Mrs Spletter.

"It has information on brush tails, ring tails and gliders,” she said.

It's bits and pieces from wildlife groups and carers' books I've gathered over the last 20 years.

"The journal will show what to do if you get a 100g brush tail into care, and say it's mothers been killed, it will tell you the age it is, how much milk it is to be fed and how often.”

Mrs Spletter said she should have a possum on hand at the session to show the group how to feed it as well as answer any questions.

Mrs Spletter has 20 years' experience in caring for possums and has been a possum mentor for 10 years.

She also volunteers at Moggill Koala Hospital (25 years) and vice president of Ipswich Koala Preservation Society (IKPS) for eight years.

"As the possum mentor for IKPS, people will ring me with an injured possum, and I will advise and refer them where I can,” she said.

The Possum Chat is on Saturday, April 29 from 1.45-3.30pm at Alexandra Hall, 111 Cressbrook St, Toogoolawah. Members free, or $15. Bookings essential, phone 0430 904 415.

ARROW will also host a Wild Koala Day on May 5. Call 0430 904 415 for info.