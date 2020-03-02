Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Leap year makes for a very special reopening celebration

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
2nd Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a big day on Saturday – not just because it was a date that only comes around every four years, but because Plainland Hardware official reopened as Plainland Mitre 10.

The hardware shop sudden rebranding caught the eye of travellers on the Warrego Hwy earlier this year, but the store told the Gatton Star they wanted to keep the official reopening for special day – February 29.

“We had a look at the dates that were coming up around the time everything was getting changed, and we sort of picked that one because it was quite significant, being a leap year,” Manager Lincoln Rule said.

“The 29th of Feb. doesn’t come around too often, and obviously we wanted to have it on a Saturday.”

There was plenty to see and do for both adults and kids, with great deals, a jumping castle, face painting and even a petting zoo.

Check out some photos from the day below:

Photos
View Gallery
leap year plainland plainland hardware and rural plainland mitre 10
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        World record: Fish recaptured after 26 years

        premium_icon World record: Fish recaptured after 26 years

        Fishing A southeast Queensland man out for a casual day fishing with his cousin-in-law unknowingly broke a 26-year-old world record when he netted a “really special fish”.

        Serious multi-vehicle crash causing delays

        premium_icon Serious multi-vehicle crash causing delays

        Breaking Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        When not if: Coronavirus advice you need to know

        News Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has made an urgent new plea

        Person hospitalised after snake bite

        premium_icon Person hospitalised after snake bite

        News A snake has put a person in hospital