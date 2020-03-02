Leap year makes for a very special reopening celebration

IT WAS a big day on Saturday – not just because it was a date that only comes around every four years, but because Plainland Hardware official reopened as Plainland Mitre 10.

The hardware shop sudden rebranding caught the eye of travellers on the Warrego Hwy earlier this year, but the store told the Gatton Star they wanted to keep the official reopening for special day – February 29.

“We had a look at the dates that were coming up around the time everything was getting changed, and we sort of picked that one because it was quite significant, being a leap year,” Manager Lincoln Rule said.

“The 29th of Feb. doesn’t come around too often, and obviously we wanted to have it on a Saturday.”

There was plenty to see and do for both adults and kids, with great deals, a jumping castle, face painting and even a petting zoo.

Check out some photos from the day below: