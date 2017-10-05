League legends set to arrive in the Lockyer

LOVE OF THE GAME: Nolan's Transport director Flea Nolan, Lockyer Valley Councillor Jason Cook and VCV Brisbane sales manager Bruce Snell are helping to bring the International Legends of League to Cahill Park in November.

LOVE OF THE GAME: Nolan's Transport director Flea Nolan, Lockyer Valley Councillor Jason Cook and VCV Brisbane sales manager Bruce Snell are helping to bring the International Legends of League to Cahill Park in November. Lachlan McIvor

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former greats of the game such as Petero Civoniceva, Scott Prince and Robbie O'Davis will lace up the boots again to take on a side of local legends for a blockbuster charity clash in Gatton in November.

The Triple Play International Legends of League will bring a host of past State of Origin and Australian players to the Lockyer Valley for four days of activity across the region.

The Volvo Commercial Vehicles and Nolan's Transport Australian All Stars team will take on the Lockyer Valley Rebel Sports All Stars at Cahill Park on Saturday, November 4.

The selection of Gatton and Laidley legends will be boosted by recently retired NRL star Nathan Friend and former Australian Test cricketer Andy Bichel.

While the All Stars clash will serve as the main event of the event, it will be just one game of six hours of rugby league action across the day.

The main curtain raiser will be a police versus army match serving as a commemorative game for fallen police officer Brett Forte.

Money raised from an auction of the Australian All Stars' jerseys following their game will go towards supporting Brett Forte's family.

Other funds brought in throughout the day will be distributed to local charity groups, with all food and beverage sales from the game retained by local rugby league clubs and community groups.

But before they step out on to the field, a select group of Australian All Stars players will spend two days visiting local schools to speak to students about their own battles with mental health issues and the importance of healthy choices and education.

The entire team will then feature at a corporate day on the Friday, including a bowls day and a dinner in the evening.

Lockyer Valley councillor Michael Hagan said although the arrival of the rugby league greats at Cahill Park was a big boost for the region, their presence in local school days was going to be just as important.

"Just in the last three or four weeks, we're hearing about mental health issues with young kids, we've heard about obesity and sedentary lifestyles and now this week they're talking about kids being stuck on computer screens for two hours or more and it's leading these kids to isolation and things like that,” Cr Hagan said.

"It's good of these guys to come and talk about those mental health issues that we're hearing so much of at the moment.

"These guys can go and talk about how getting involved in team sport can help.

"Something like this is great to promote sport to address all those problems.”

To buy tickets for any corporate events, phone Troy Byers on 0425 769 488.