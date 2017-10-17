League legends named for Gatton clash

LEAGUE LEGEND: Scott Prince will play for the Australian All Stars side at Cahill park on November 4.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The line-ups for the International Legends of League main event clash in Gatton on Saturday, November 4 have been announced.

Games will start 11am at Cahill Park in the lead up to the feature fixture at 7.30pm, where the Australian All Stars will take on a Lockyer Valley All Stars side.

Scott Prince, Robbie O'Davis, Ashley Harrison, Nathan Blacklock, Kevin Campion and Brad Meyers are just a few of the greats who will lace up their boots for the Australian All Stars side.

There is still a chance Petero Civoniceva will line-up alongside them but coaching commitments with Fiji for the Rugby League World Cup have put him in doubt.

A host of former local players from Gatton and Laidley, such as Brian Woolacott, Jason Cook, Jason Cubit and Danny Buzza, will be boosted by the recently retired Nathan Friend and former Australian cricketer and local lad Andy Bichel.

They will be coached by John Harrison.

Several of the Australian All Stars will arrive in the region a few days before the game to visit local schools as well as take part in a bowls day and a dinner the day before.

Phone 0425 769 488 to buy tickets for the dinner function to be held at the Laidley Civic Centre.

Full team lists:

Australian All Stars

Ashley Harrison, Robbie O'Davis, Bryan Niebling, Colin Scott, Nathan Blacklock, Mark Tookey, Craig Wilson, Brad Meyers, Stu Kelly, Rod Silva, Danny Moore, Ben Hannant, Chris Walker, Scott Prince, Kevin Campion, Craig Teevan, Dan Nolan, Jayke Jackwitz and Steve Lacey.

Lockyer Valley All Stars

Tony Nolan, Brian Woolacott, Jason Cubit, Jamie Peters, Brian Ranse, Ray kelly, Clinton Fisher, Drew Ogden, Jamie Tillack, Peter Shepley, Nicki-John Harch, Clinton Peters, Chris Wilson, Tony Noffke, Shane Fitzgerald, Michael Armstrong, Robbie Bichel, Lorrie Potter, Andy Bichel, Jason Cook, Kingsley Harrison, Aaron Werth, Nathan Friend, Danny Buzza, Wade Bachmann, Lenny Moyle, Nicholas Kofoed, Jeff Martin, Andrew Schmidt and Cliff Brown.