Leader urges community to act before we lose our pollinators

Trees sponsored by the Somerset Regional Council for the native tree giveaway during the Threatened Species Day event. Contributed

"If we lose insects at the rate we're losing them, there wont be pollinators to pollinate everything we use as food.”

That's the bottom line when it comes to conservation, according to one environmentalist leader, Carolita Fuentes.

In memory of the last Tasmanian tiger, one group is pioneering to change the way people approach conservation this National Threatened Species day.

Somerset-based conservation group Friends of the Forest Inc. have organised an event to be held at the Old Church Gallery in Moore, drawing experts who will offer advice for attendees looking to improve their impact on the environment.

Group president Ms Fuentes said, though the event would feature a number of "high calibre” speakers, the goal of the day was in sparking discussion.

"We've already heard all the bad news about climate change,” Ms Fuentes said.

"So it's not just going to be the speakers speaking at attendees - it's going to be interactive in order to stimulate discussion and outcomes and further action.”

She said the aim of the meeting was to create discussion where community members could come up with solutions locally.

"The experts will offer solutions of what we can do in our own homes, backyards, neighbourhoods,” she said.

"So we can learn things we can do individually and collectively to help in some way, whether it be by leaving water out for the birds or giving them specific seeds.”

Threatened Species Day, which aims to raise awareness of plants and animals at risk of extinction, started to remember of the death of the last Tasmanian Tiger, which died in 1936 in Hobart Zoo.

"The last animal of its kind was left out in the cold, locked out of its cage,” Ms Fuentes said.

"This is why the day was begun - in honour of all the other animals heading down that road as well.”

The event is will begin at midday on September 8 and will include raffles, food available for purchase and an open mic stage for poets, musicians and more.

Speakers include president of the Queenland Frog Society, Jono Hooper; president of the Lockyer Uplands Catchment Inc., Diane Guthrie; former Veterinary Nurse and wildlife carer, Kerrie Turner, and Lisa Davis from Valley of the Lakes Garden Club.

For more information, contact the group at songfountains@gmail.com.