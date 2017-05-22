Lead lighter shines on Gatton

STAINED glass or leadlight art creations can be awe-inspiring, delicate masterpieces and classes are now being run in Gatton.

Rosewood's Dianne Coplick has been teaching leadlighting for more than 18 years and said there was much more to the artform than learning a new craft and skill.

"It's very therapeutic and satisfying once you've completed a piece,” she said.

Ms Coplick recently began running classes fortnightly at Gatton's Lockyer Community Centre and was offering the chance for people to try out the exquisite art medium for a lower cost.

"It can be an expensive hobby,” Ms Coplick said.

"But the cost of each class is $25 and $22 for pensioners and I provide everything for their first class. They also get to take whatever they make home.

"After that they can pay for the glass solder and foil off me and use my tools, which works out a lot cheaper for them.”

In the class, Ms Coplick leads her students in creating something simple to begin with, such as a butterfly.

"My class gets people together and we also have fun,” she said.

Lockyer community development officer Linda Roberts said recent feedback showed a percentage of community members thought there were not enough craft classes run in Gatton.

"We identified the need based on anecdotal research for more craft class options in the region,” she said.

"However without community support these classes will not continue.

"We are currently operating within limited facilities so therefore each class can only accommodate a maximum of four people for the leadlighting class.

Ms Roberts said the centre would be starting site works over coming months with the installation of demountable buildings, which wouldl provide more space to increase sizes and projects.

The next leadlight class will be held on Tuesday, May 30, from 9.30am-noon at the Lockyer Community Centre located at 14 Crescent St, Gatton. Phone 5462 3355 for information.