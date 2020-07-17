Lawyer’s car bugged during alleged ‘eight ball’ coke deal

A man accused of supplying cocaine to high-profile Gold Coast lawyer Campbell MacCallum allegedly scored the drug immediately after avoiding jail for drug possession, a court has heard.

Police allege Mitchell Craig Armstrong, 27, supplied the drug to his solicitor as they drove from Brisbane to the Gold Coast on May 18, after he was granted immediate parole in the Supreme Court for cocaine possession.

Lawyer Campbell MacCallum. Picture: Lea Emery.

During a bail application, the Southport Magistrates Court heard Mr MacCallum's vehicle was fitted with surveillance and their conversations were being recorded.

Magistrate Mark Howden said it was alleged Armstrong made a phone call to collect "an eight ball" of cocaine."It's alleged that the solicitor then drove to an address where the defendant obtained the cocaine," he told the court.

"The defendant returned to the vehicle a short time later and there was a discussion about the cocaine.

"It's then alleged that the defendant consumed the cocaine whilst in the vehicle with the other person."

Lawyer Campbell MacCallum in an image from his Instagram page.

Armstrong is charged with three counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Mr Howden said it's alleged Armstrong supplied cocaine to the solicitor on May 30 and between May 31 and July 16.

The court heard Armstrong was in a show cause position as he had allegedly committed the offences while on bail for drug possession.

Mr Howden refused bail as Armstrong was an "unacceptable risk" of committing further offences.

Solicitor Emily O'Hagan argued he could be granted bail with strict conditions and would benefit from ongoing support from the parole office.

She argued Armstrong had only been charged with the supply of drugs to one individual, who is in a "position of influence" at that individual's request.

Prosecutor Bernhard Berger, who opposed bail, said the case against Armstrong was "overwhelmingly strong".

He said Armstrong made "full and frank" admissions to the supply of cocaine "on a number of occasions to that particular individual".

Armstrong was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned until July 23.

Mr MacCallum was earlier this month charged with cocaine possession and is currently the subject of an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

He has declined to comment on the charges.

Originally published as Lawyer's car bugged during alleged 'eight ball' coke deal