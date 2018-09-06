$550k raised for homeless man ‘gone’

Kate McClure and Mark D’Amico (centre) raised money for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt (left), but the money is reportedly “gone”. Picture: AP

THE $A555,000 GoFundMe money raised for a homeless US war veteran is gone - amid claims the couple who raised it spent it on themselves.

Johnny Bobbitt gained worldwide attention when he used his last $A25 to fill up the petrol tank of stranded motorist Kate McClure in November 2017.

McClure and her boyfriend Mark D'Amico started a GoFundMe campaign in return, promising that Bobbitt would have a home.

But he and his lawyer discovered the fund was all gone on Tuesday after winning control of it nine months after it was set up, reports The Sun.

His lawyer Christopher C. Fallon Jr. told nj.com: "There is no money left. Where the money went, I have no idea."

Homeless man Johnny Bobbitt gave Kate McClure his last $20 when her car ran out of petrol. Picture: GoFundMe

He added that his client was "completely devastated".

It comes a week after Bobbitt revealed there was $A190,000 left with the couple admitting to spending half the cash.

Since the incident McClure and D'Amico have been on holidays Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Bobbitt also revealed he is back on drugs.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr is in a legal stoush with the couple who raised money for him. Picture: GoFundMe

In an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer last week, D'Amico said he controls the money and will start dispensing it when Bobbitt gets a job and stops using drugs.

"Giving him all that money, it's never going to happen. I'll burn it in front of him," he said, adding that giving an "addict" the money would be like "giving him a loaded gun".

Johnny Bobbitt is said to be “completely devastated” by the situation. Picture: AP

Instead of the house they promised to buy him the couple bought him a camper van and put it on land owned by a relative.

They have since told him to leave saying he stole from them and blew the cash handouts they gave him on drugs.

The couple say they spent $A277,000 on the camper, the hotel Bobbitt stayed in beforehand, an SUV, TV, laptop, two cell phones,$A34,000 in cash which they claim he blew through and a $A41,000 fee taken by GoFundMe.

A lawyer for Johnny Bobbitt has alleged that Kate McClure and her boyfriend Mark D'Amico, spent all of the money. Picture: Instagram

Bobbitt questioned the couple's motives and feared they may have squandered the money.

"I think it might have been good intentions in the beginning, but with that amount of money, I think it became greed," Bobbitt said.

GoFundMe spokesman Bartlett Jackson said the company was investigating the disagreement.

He said: "When there is a dispute, we work with all parties involved to ensure funds go to the right place.

"We will work to ensure that Johnny receives the help he deserves and that the donors' intentions are honoured."

Chris Fallon, who is representing homeless man Johnny Bobbitt, told a US court that the money raised for his client had all gone. Picture: AP)

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.