Laws to target puppy farms

THE fight against illegal puppy farms will soon involve all dog breeders in Queensland.

In a bid to reduce puppy farms, new State Government legislation will soon require every dog owner in Queensland with puppies to apply for an identification number under a dog breeder registration scheme.

Dog owners will have to register and apply for the supply number within 28 days of the litter being born with information then collated in an easily accessible database.

Concerns regarding the new legislation was discussed at a public meeting in Glenore Grove on Saturday.

Meeting organiser and Lockyer Valley Kennel Club president Alan-John Knight said the Animal Management (Protecting Puppies) and other Legislation Amendment Act was passed in May last year and must start by May 26 this year.

He said about 60 people attended the public meeting to gain a better understanding of the changes.

"We've had three meetings and this was the best that we've had yet in the way the information was there and the fact the state member and Somerset councillors were in attendance,” Mr Knight said.

Biosecurity Queensland senior policy officer Greg McDougall was at the public meeting to explain how the legislation would affect dog owners and how it would be implemented.

Quashing public confusion, Mr McDougall said during the meeting that those with litters would only have to register once in the database.

"It's not about the number of dogs, this is all about registering the person that breeds the dog,” he said.

He said the scheme aimed to create a more streamlined system for reporting and following up complaints.

"The key component is that the public only buy dogs that have got a breeder identification number,” he said.

"The big thing with the database is that it's really easy to make complaints and we want to make it easy so it's responsive.”

Mr Knight said although the new legislation had good intentions, he believed it would not be effective.

"It's supposed to catch puppy farms out but as long as they comply with every local law they won't catch them,” he said.