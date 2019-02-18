Radio host sprays ‘nightmare' Cass

A Triple M radio host has branded Karl Stefanovic's ex-wife Cass Thorburn a "nightmare" and claimed he could "see why Karl walked" after their radio interview hit an awkward patch this morning.

Lawrence Mooney, who hosts Moonman in the Morning, explained that they'd done a prerecorded chat with Thorburn about her upcoming appearance on Dancing With The Stars, which begins tonight.

Thorburn (second from left) is set to appear in the new season of DWTS. Picture: Ten

Addressing the interview before it played, the comedian was completely honest about why he'd wanted to have the journalist-turned-children's author on his radio show.

"Let me be the bad guy here. I wanted her to unload on Karl," Mooney admitted, explaining that he'd asked her about Richard Reid's bombshell revelation on I'm A Celebrity that "balding" Stefanovic had gotten hair plugs.

"I asked her - and she wouldn't touch that. She immediately looked out the glass at the Channel 10 publicist and that question got shut down."

Thorburn and Stefanovic in 2014. Picture: Belinda Rolland

And it clearly ticked Mooney off, given Thorburn's frequent public digs at her ex.

"I was expecting after a summer of her unloading on Karl Stefanovic and his now-wife Jasmine Yarbrough, that she might be wanting to get stuck into Karl, but she wanted to play it safe," he said.

"But I gotta say Cass, we're going to watch you (on DWTS) because you were Mrs Stefanovic and you're a woman scorned. And (during the interview) she was all about, 'No, I'm a woman in my own right, and I was a journalist', but it's like, no one gives two hoots."

The cringe-worthy moment between Thorburn and Mooney happened midway through their interview, with Mooney telling her that he was "decidedly on Team Cass" and likes to "stick the boot into Karl".

He played the audio of Reid's story, before asking: "OK, when did Karl start balding?"

But Thorburn was uncharacteristically shy about commenting on her ex-husband, and instead began talking about her DWTS dance partner, Marco.

"Marco has really great hair … he's my hair therapy, we call it. I'm always stroking Marco's hair. The only hair I know about is Marco's hair," she replied.

During a separate segment where he debriefed on the bizarre interview with his fellow co-hosts, Mooney was asked whether he was still on "Team Cass" - and he didn't hold back.

"I am back into Karl Stefanovic, I've swung right back. You know what, Cass? I can see why he walked. You are a nightmare," the host said.

Thorburn will make her debut on the rebooted Dancing With The Stars during the premiere at 7.30pm tonight on Ten.