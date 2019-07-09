Lawn mowing gets mean

Rodney 'Rocket' Willis, winner of the Ride-On mower race at the 2019 Laidley Show

Rodney 'Rocket' Willis, winner of the Ride-On mower race at the 2019 Laidley Show Nathan Greaves

EVERYONE knows the humble ride-on mower: slow and loud, but sturdy and reliable.

At this year's Laidley Show, visitors got to see these familiar machines in an entirely new light, as modified mowers took to the arena for a battle of speed and stamina.

The ride-on mower race was the newest addition to the Laidley Show line-up, and it proved to be quite the spectacle.

Six mowers took part in the unconventional event, stripped of their blades and blowers, outfitted with seatbelts, and adorned with custom paint jobs.

With less weight to carry and engines outfitted for maximum performance, the mowers were able to reach speeds of about fifty kilometres per hour.

The race proved to be more a test of endurance than speed, with one of the mowers bowing out in a billowing smoke cloud during a test lap early in the afternoon, and several others breaking down during the race itself.

After twenty laps of churned dirt, tight turns and broken mowers the winner was Rodney Willis and his ride 'Greens-Tuf'.

This puts Rodney at two-for-two wins in the fledgling championship, as he also won the inaugural race that was held at the recent Esk Show.

"It's an absolute buzz,” Rodney said.

"We've only been doing this for eight months, and it's been awesome.”