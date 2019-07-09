Menu
Login
Rodney 'Rocket' Willis, winner of the Ride-On mower race at the 2019 Laidley Show
Rodney 'Rocket' Willis, winner of the Ride-On mower race at the 2019 Laidley Show Nathan Greaves
News

Lawn mowing gets mean

Nathan Greaves
by
9th Jul 2019 9:55 AM

EVERYONE knows the humble ride-on mower: slow and loud, but sturdy and reliable.

At this year's Laidley Show, visitors got to see these familiar machines in an entirely new light, as modified mowers took to the arena for a battle of speed and stamina.

The ride-on mower race was the newest addition to the Laidley Show line-up, and it proved to be quite the spectacle.

Six mowers took part in the unconventional event, stripped of their blades and blowers, outfitted with seatbelts, and adorned with custom paint jobs.

With less weight to carry and engines outfitted for maximum performance, the mowers were able to reach speeds of about fifty kilometres per hour.

The race proved to be more a test of endurance than speed, with one of the mowers bowing out in a billowing smoke cloud during a test lap early in the afternoon, and several others breaking down during the race itself.

After twenty laps of churned dirt, tight turns and broken mowers the winner was Rodney Willis and his ride 'Greens-Tuf'.

This puts Rodney at two-for-two wins in the fledgling championship, as he also won the inaugural race that was held at the recent Esk Show.

"It's an absolute buzz,” Rodney said.

"We've only been doing this for eight months, and it's been awesome.”

Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Ever wanted to grow your own mushrooms?

    Ever wanted to grow your own mushrooms?

    News A intimate workshop promises to teach attendees the ins and outs of growing mushrooms at home

    Drink drivers continue to shock police with disdain for law

    Drink drivers continue to shock police with disdain for law

    News Thefts and drink-drivers have kept Laidley Police busy

    Murder charge laid over stabbing, one suspect on the run

    Murder charge laid over stabbing, one suspect on the run

    News Police have arrested a 26-year-old man

    PHOTOS: 129 years and counting of enchanting local show

    PHOTOS: 129 years and counting of enchanting local show

    News Colours, cheer and a little chaos overtook the Laidley Showgrounds.