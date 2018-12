FIRE: Crews are on scene in the Lockyer.

FIVE crews are fighting a fire in Glen Cairn.

Crews were called to the scene at Woodland Rd after a ride-on mower became alight in long grass.

The fire has been contained on the southern flank, as crews continue to work to extinguish the blaze.

No homes are under threat at present, but residents are advised to close their doors and windows to prevent smoke inhalation.

Police are also on scene.