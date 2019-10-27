Law firm goes beyond court with charity work

McNAMARA Law Managing Partner Peter Wilkinson said he found it “quite emotional” recently listening to a young girl whose father had died — he was a member of the Australian Defence Force — speak at Legacy Australia’s 90th birthday celebrations in Ipswich.

Mr Wilkinson, whose law firm supports Legacy and its work with relatives of deceased Australian servicemen and women, along with a host of other local charities, said the girl described how Legacy had helped her family since her dad’s death.

“She was at uni, and they’d helped pay for her education and given financial support.”

Mr Wilkinson is also involved each year with the organisation and sponsorship of the Annual Legacy Ipswich Inc Charity Golf Day, and said the breakfast talk was a reminder of what community groups can do for people in “dire straits”.

“And you feel good that you can help out.”

McNamara Law — with 33 staff and offices in Gatton, Ipswich and Springfield — this year won the Professional Services Award at the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards, and Mr Wilkinson said it was “good to be part of the community”.

“There’s a lot to be said about altruism in business. The non-financial benefits are good for staff, and it enriches your life,” he said.

“People want to feel useful and it’s a good way to feel like you have self-worth and value in yourself and your community.

“In my leadership role, that’s part of what I want our staff to see about the value of being involved and the value to themselves.”

He said it was “fantastic” to have won the award.

“We have a strong focus on being part of and giving back to the community because the support that we give comes back to us — that’s where our roots are.

“A lot of the organisations that we support are supportive of the community.”

Mr Wilkinson said Senior Associate Brock Harm had started basketball at the local high school and took an afternoon off work each week to coach the team. He also helped kickstart and played with a local lawn bowls team.

“Networking is such an important part of being a professional, but you have to do things that you like and love. I think that’s true networking — if you’re not giving back, why should you be receiving?” Mr Wilkinson said.

During the next 12 months, he said the law firm would be assessing its internal processes to use technology more efficiently and improve “connectivity” with clients.

“It’s all about communication — engaging more with prospective clients with online processes for faster access to information,” he said.

“We use a couple of software packages so people can be more interactive online and then feel more comfortable when they walk through the door to see a lawyer.”