Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
It took more than 25 years, but the law caught up with a drink driver.
It took more than 25 years, but the law caught up with a drink driver. contributed
News

Law catches up with drink driver more than 25 years later

Carlie Walker
5th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

It took more than 25 years for the law to catch up with Brendan Whatt.

He was busted drink drinking at Surfers Paradise, returning a reading of .071, as well as driving unlicensed in December, 1994.

But he failed to appear in court the following year and the charges had never been finalised.

When Whatt came to Hervey Bay to help a mother of six move, he was stopped by police who discovered the outstanding warrant.

He told the court he couldn't remember why he had failed to appear.

"It always catches up with you, doesn't it?," Magistrate Stephen Guttridge said.

But Magistrate Guttridge noted Whatt had been out of trouble for some time.

Whatt said he was hoping to return to Western Australia and he was living out of his car.

Whatt was fined $1200 and was disqualified from driving for three months.

More Stories

drink driving charge editors picks fccourt gold coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Female driver smashes into multiple cars in Gatton CBD

        Premium Content Female driver smashes into multiple cars in Gatton CBD

        Breaking Police and paramedics have rushed to a multi-vehicle car crash in Gatton. DETAILS:

        ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Premium Content ‘Don’t get caught out’: Qld braces for Victoria fallout

        Health Qld hotel cluster officially over, as state braces for Victoria fallout

        P-plater busted drug driving on Gatton suburban street

        Premium Content P-plater busted drug driving on Gatton suburban street

        Crime A provisional licence driver has been busted behind the wheel on drugs on a...

        REVEALED: What Gatton’s K Hub will look like, open date

        Premium Content REVEALED: What Gatton’s K Hub will look like, open date

        Business Gatton’s Target days are numbered, but Kmart has revealed what the new K Hub will...