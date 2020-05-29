Law abiding family man had secret gun-running life, cops say

A law-abiding family man and former FIFO mine worker has been living a secret life as a gun-runner and drug trafficker, police alleged in court today.

FIFO mine worker turned concreter Adrian Joseph Somerville, 32, from Greenbank, was arrested yesterday after he supplied a gun to an undercover cop, Brisbane Magistrates Court has heard.

The father of two is accused of gun-running between March and yesterday.

He applied for bail this morning on 23 charges including drug trafficking, weapons trafficking as well as eight counts of supplying weapons and one count of selling a shortened weapon.

He was charged by the state police's firearm and cannabis team.

Adrian Joseph Somerville, 32, and wife Melissa.

The couple have two children.

Appearing in court via video-link from the watch-house cells at Brisbane's Roma Street, Somerville cried as the Magistrate agreed to released him on bail with strict conditions and a $50,000 surety, offered by his mum Deborah Joan Somerville.

In opposing bail, police prosecutor Senior Constable Tara Williams told the court that the case against Somerville appears to be strong, as "he was attempting to supply, or did in fact supply to a police officer".

If convicted of the charges he would serve jail time because trafficking weapons attracts a mandatory sentence, Snr Const Williams said.

Somerville's lawyer Corey Cullen submitted that his client currently worked for Able Concrete Pumping and previously worked as a FIFO mine worker for seven years.

"My client has never been in trouble with the law in his life," Mr Cullen told the court.

Somerville's wife Melissa Ann swore an affidavit to the court stating that she has two children aged three years old and 11 months with her husband, and they have a mortgage on their home.

Somerville must live at his newly built family home in Greenbank, must abide by a curfew, agree to not take drugs and report to Jimboomba police station three times a week.

He is due to appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court on August 10.

Originally published as Law abiding family man had secret gun-running life, cops allege