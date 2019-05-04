Lauren embraces beautiful garden for unique day

BLOOMING BEAUTUFUL: Lauren Watts, of Minden, in her garden for World Naked Gardening Day.

BLOOMING BEAUTUFUL: Lauren Watts, of Minden, in her garden for World Naked Gardening Day. ALI KUCHEL

LAUREN Watts doesn't normally garden naked but today she made an exception.

It's World Naked Gardening Day, and green thumbs across the globe are stripping back for some fun in the sun.

But gardening hasn't always been a love for Lauren.

When Lauren and her husband bought their property in Minden two and a half years ago, they discovered a new passion - gardening.

Though they had grown plants "here and there” at their old house, they had never before had a garden like this.

"It's like being in your own little world,” Lauren said.

"We loved the way it looked when we bought the house. Everything was in bloom, everything was so colourful.”

Flowers from Lauren Watts' Minden garden. ALI KUCHEL

The garden was fully established and maintained, full of roses and other flowers when they arrived but the couple decided to plant a few fruit trees of their own.

"It's part rose garden, part tropical oasis. That's how I describe it,” she said.

"It's mainly roses but with fruit trees consisting of lime, lemons, mandarins, oranges, blueberries, passionfruit. Just heaps of different fruit.”

The couple discovered having a garden like theirs came at a price.

Between her and her husband, the pair spend more than two hours a day watering plants, raking dead leaves, pruning, fertilising and maintaining the lawn.

"It's lots of hard work and takes a long time,” said Lauren.

Flowers from Lauren Watts' Minden garden. ALI KUCHEL

"It's a lot to maintain but it's worth it when you see the end result and I love being outside and pottering around.”

World Naked Gardening Day falls on the first Saturday of May each year and is in its 14th year.