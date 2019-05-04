Menu
Login
BLOOMING BEAUTUFUL: Lauren Watts, of Minden, in her garden for World Naked Gardening Day.
BLOOMING BEAUTUFUL: Lauren Watts, of Minden, in her garden for World Naked Gardening Day. ALI KUCHEL
News

Lauren embraces beautiful garden for unique day

Ebony Graveur
by
4th May 2019 6:04 AM

LAUREN Watts doesn't normally garden naked but today she made an exception.

It's World Naked Gardening Day, and green thumbs across the globe are stripping back for some fun in the sun.

But gardening hasn't always been a love for Lauren.

When Lauren and her husband bought their property in Minden two and a half years ago, they discovered a new passion - gardening.

Though they had grown plants "here and there” at their old house, they had never before had a garden like this.

"It's like being in your own little world,” Lauren said.

"We loved the way it looked when we bought the house. Everything was in bloom, everything was so colourful.”

Flowers from Lauren Watts' Minden garden.
Flowers from Lauren Watts' Minden garden. ALI KUCHEL

The garden was fully established and maintained, full of roses and other flowers when they arrived but the couple decided to plant a few fruit trees of their own.

"It's part rose garden, part tropical oasis. That's how I describe it,” she said.

"It's mainly roses but with fruit trees consisting of lime, lemons, mandarins, oranges, blueberries, passionfruit. Just heaps of different fruit.”

The couple discovered having a garden like theirs came at a price.

Between her and her husband, the pair spend more than two hours a day watering plants, raking dead leaves, pruning, fertilising and maintaining the lawn.

"It's lots of hard work and takes a long time,” said Lauren.

Flowers from Lauren Watts' Minden garden.
Flowers from Lauren Watts' Minden garden. ALI KUCHEL

"It's a lot to maintain but it's worth it when you see the end result and I love being outside and pottering around.”

World Naked Gardening Day falls on the first Saturday of May each year and is in its 14th year.

flowers gardening lauren watts somerset region world naked gardening day
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Blooming good shop steps up

    Blooming good shop steps up

    News Gatton Florist has been nominated for recognition at this year's Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Recognition Dinner.

    Mysterious seed grows for Marburg Show

    Mysterious seed grows for Marburg Show

    News Seeds were handed out to show patrons last year

    Lara takes her first unassisted steps towards recovery

    Lara takes her first unassisted steps towards recovery

    News Her mum said she could see the light at the end of the tunnel.

    Regional winner calls for new contestants

    Regional winner calls for new contestants

    News Miss Show Girl 2018 encourages other women to apply for the title