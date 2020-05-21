Launching Lockyer girls’ cricket ‘number one priority’

KEEN: Plenty of girls, including Marley Stokes (second from right), are interested in joining the girls only cricket team when it launches. Photo: Ebony Graveur

GETTING the Lockyer Valley girls’ cricket team up and running this year is the top priority for Lockyer Junior Cricket president Mick Stokes.

With cricket season starting in late September, Mick is eager to get the long-awaited come-and-try sign-on day pencilled in by September.

“I’ve been talking with Queensland Cricket a little bit and it’s our number one priority for this year, to get that girls’ team up and running,” Mick said.

“If we hold it by September, we can coincide it with a sign-on day.”

The brand new girls’ cricket team was meant to be launched in February, but heavy rain, mud and then the coronavirus delayed its beginning.

“We had a lot of interest in the two or three times we have tried to hold the day before having to cancel it,” he said.

“It rained the first time we tried to do it and there was mud everywhere and the second time we had to cancel because of coronavirus.”

He said in the lead up to the come-and-try days, there had been a lot of interest.

“We had 15 to 20 girls very interested and that was just through word of mouth,” he said.

The numbers needed to get the team up and running depended on the age groups of girls who signed up.

“We need between nine and 11 for a side and you can adjust it however you like,” Mick said.

Mick’s own daughter, Marley, 11, was especially eager to join the team and, according to her father, is excited to get back outside for cricket when the opportunity comes.

