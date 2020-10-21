‘Laughed at them’: Broncos ‘arrogance’ might cost them $1m for a player they don't want

‘Laughed at them’: Broncos ‘arrogance’ might cost them $1m for a player they don't want

Unwanted Broncos star Jack Bird's mooted move to St George Illawarra has hit a massive roadblock after Brisbane failed to issue the Dragons with a revised offer.

The Daily Telegraph reported the Dragons walked away from negotiations because the Broncos neglected to issue the club with a counteroffer after rejecting the deal on the table.

New Dragons coach Anthony Griffin was keen to lure Bird to the club, but after a week of silence from Red Hill chose to take the high ground and refused to engage with the Broncos.

Catch Fox League's Grand Final Week coverage on Kayo. Stream all the latest news and insight right up until kick off plus half-time and full-time analysis from the Fox League commentary team. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >



The development is a disaster for Both Bird and the Broncos with the player keen to return home to Sydney having privately told friends a Dragons switch was imminent.

The Broncos also desperately need the cap space offloading part of Bird's monster $975,000 contract would create to allow them to attain a more balanced roster.

It now appears that Bird will be forced to play out the remainder of his contract at the Broncos in 2021, before he can move to another club.

"The Dragons offered up a figure and Brisbane laughed at them," an official from a rival club told The Daily Telegraph.

"But the Broncos never went back to Saints with a revised offer.

Overseas? Stream the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership Finals Series from outside Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands on WatchNRL. Every match including the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. Grab your Finals Pass to start streaming >

"So the Dragons simply moved on. Jack is desperate to leave Brisbane but there may not be anywhere else for him to go, so he will have to stay at the Broncos. Brisbane is trying to push him out but he has a signed contract.

Get all the latest NRL news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Sign up now >

"There is a feeling among several clubs that Brisbane thinks 'we're the Broncos and if we want to move a player then we will'. It's bullish and even arrogant."

Bird has struggled with injuries since moving to the Broncos in 2018 having played just 17 games over three seasons and is coming off an ACL injury.

Jack Bird looks set to remain at Red Hill in 2021.

Clubs are wary of the 25-year-old's injury history, but the Dragons were very interested in paying up to $675,000 of Bird's deal for next season.

The Bulldogs are also in the hunt for Bird's services, but will struggle to find the cap space if they get priority targets Kyle Flanagan and Josh Addo-Carr.

Originally published as 'Laughed at them': Broncos 'arrogance' might cost them $1m for a player they don't want