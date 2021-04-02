Bluesfest cancelled amid COVID concerns

UPDATE: Surfit Gym in Lennox has posted to Facebook an infected person attended their gym on Sunday between 9.53am and 10.30am.

The post says affected people will be contacted by NSW Health.

UPDATE 4.07PM: NSW Health advises that the Minister for Health has signed a public health order cancelling the planned Bluesfest over the Easter period.

This action is being taken to minimise the risk of the highly infectious COVID-19 variant of concern being transmitted in the local area, as well as across states and territories.

Infectious Queensland travellers attended a number of venues in the Byron Bay area and the new locally acquired case was infected at one of these venues.

UPDATE: New restrictions will be in place across four Northern NSW shires from 5pm today (Wednesday, March 31).

The LGAs affected are Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore.

The news came after a locally-acquired case of COVID-19 was reported after 8pm Tuesday.

A man in his 20s was at the Byron Beach Hotel on the evening of Friday, March 26, while a hen's party from Queensland - associated with a nine-case cluster north of the border - was also at the hotel.

As his diagnosis was reported after 8pm, it will be included in the official figures released on Thursday.

The man attended two Ballina venues while unknowingly infectious.

These include:

Henry Rous Tavern, 117 River Street Ballina Sunday 28 March 1.20pm-2.20pm

Ballina Golf and Sports Club (Pro Shop), Jameson Avenue East Ballina Sunday 28 March 2:25pm-2:35pm

Bluesfest Byron Bay posted this message to their Facebook page amid growing concerns about COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Other patrons who attended these Ballina venues at the time have been contacted by NSW Health, were asked to get tested and to isolate.

From 5pm today, the following rules will apply in the Tweed Shire Council, Ballina Shire Council, Byron Shire Council and Lismore City Council areas:

Mask wearing will become compulsory on public transport, in retail stores, and in all public indoor settings

The one person per four square metre rule will apply at all public indoor settings including hospitality venues

The number of household visitors will be capped at 30 including holiday rental properties.

These restrictions will remain in place until 11:59pm on Monday, April 5, when the community will be updated.

NSW Health has urged everyone in NSW, especially in the Tweed, Ballina, Byron and Lismore areas, with even the mildest symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until they receive a negative result.

To find find your nearest testing clinic, visit here.

Henry Rous Tavern had a COVID-19 infected guest visit for an hour. Picture: Facebook

UPDATE 12.04PM: Doubts have been raised about the prospects of Bluesfest this week as the State Government has announced a suite of restrictions for four Northern NSW shires.

Tweed, Byron, Ballina and Lismore LGAs are on "extra high alert" and will be on tighter restrictions than the rest of the state throughout Easter, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced.

One new locally-acquired case has been recorded in the hours since 8pm Tuesday.

That case is associated with a hen's party cluster following celebrations in Byron Bay.

That cluster involves nine cases in Queensland.

The new local case, a man in his 20s, attended the Henry Rous Tavern in Ballina between 1.20pm and 2.20pm and the Ballina Golf & Sports Club in East Ballina from 2.25pm to 2.35pm on Sunday, March 28.

Three people who were with him when he attended the Beach Hotel Byron Bay - where he's believed to have contracted COVID-19 - have tested negative.

Ms Berejiklian said in the four affected shires, gatherings in homes would be limited to 30 people, the 4 sqm rule will be in place for venues and patrons must remain seated.

She said masks would be mandatory in retail, for hospitality workers and on public transport "at least until the end of Easter".

"We're not saying to businesses 'shut your doors'," she said.

She said people should also give careful thought to any Easter travel plans.

"It is our very strong preference that if you live in any of those LGAs you don't travel outside of those LGAs," she said.

She said they wouldn't be policing this travel recommendation, but it is a strong recommendation.

"Reconsider plans if you're planning to travel to other parts of the state," she said.

She had similar advice for people considering visiting the North Coast.

"We're not saying it's compulsory not to go, but certainly we want everybody to be on high alert," she said.

"It is an evolving situation.

"At this stage there is absolutely no cause for us to close borders… but we do ask citizens in those four LGAS to be vigilant, to come forward for testing."

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said he'd been in direct contact with Bluesfest Byron Bay organisers.

"I have been in discussions this morning with the organisers because there is a high level of concern from our public health officials …that we all need to be on high alert," Mr Hazzard said.

Four local government areas will now be subject to a number of coronavirus restrictions. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

"If it were absolutely safe then we wouldn't be making this comment.

"At this stage we do have concerns, the government has concerns, I have concerns (that) 9,500 to 15,000 (people) on any one day could be a challenge if some of these people who may have got the virus from this infectious group …could cause some concerns for us.

"We've expressed concerns and noted we'll be working with our public health officials today.

"It's difficult; it would have been better if the Bluesfest had been in another few months ... or perhaps it would have been better if we hadn't had a hens party in Byron Bay.

"To those who might be intending to come just be very alert of the messages to come from the NSW government in the next 12-24 hours as we look at the unfolding situation on the North Coast."

UPDATE 11.40AM: New restrictions will come into force for Byron, Ballina, Tweed, Lismore Shires, according to the NSW Premier.

UPDATE 11.30AM: NSW recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm last night.

The Premier and chief health officer are, however, expected to provide an update on developments since 8pm in a press conference from 11.30am.

The state recorded three new overseas-acquired cases in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday.

This brought the total of cases recorded in NSW since the pandemic began to 5102.

A total of 17,393 tests were reported in the same time period.

NSW Health has meanwhile announced new casual contact venues linked with the cluster of cases arising from a hen's party in Byron Bay.

The infected people so far diagnosed have all returned to Queensland cases have been notified.

If you have been to these locations at the listed times, you should get tested immediately and isolate until a negative result is received. Continue to monitor for symptoms, and if they appear, get tested again:

Byron Bay Boards in the Bay 12 Lawson Street Saturday 27 March 12.40pm-12.45pm

Byron Bay - Byron Bay Central Pharmacy, 31 Jonson Street Saturday 27 March 1:05pm-1:10pm

Byron Bay - Main Street Burger Bar, 18 Jonson St Saturday 27 March 1.15pm-1:20pm

Byron Bay - Surf, Dive & Ski 2/14 Jonson Street Saturday 27 March 1.25pm-1.30pm

Byron Bay - Ghanda, 3/8 Lawson Street Saturday 27 March 12:00pm - 12:30pm (note extension of time)

A complete list of venues of concern is available at www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19.

To find find your nearest testing clinic, visit here.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk listens to Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young during a press conference in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

UPDATE 11.06AM: There have been two new COVID-19 cases in a cluster linked with a Byron Bay hen's party.

This brings the total in that cluster to nine, with the two latest diagnoses being people who did not attend the party.

All nine are currently in Queensland, four of them in hospital.

Full details on the cluster here: 9 COVID cases now linked to Byron hen's night cluster

UPDATE 9.47am: The NSW government is expected to provide its latest COVID-18 update after 11am.

Although there have been reports some residents received a text message from NSW Health indicating a positive case of COVID-19 had visited the Henry Rous Tavern in Ballina, the venue is not listed on the NSW Health website as a close or casual contact location.

UPDATE 8.40AM: Ballina residents have received messages from NSW Health, urging them to get tested if they visited a popular pub over the weekend.

A person who attended the Henry Rous Tavern, 177 River St, Ballina on Sunday March 28 has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NSW Health.

Residents were sent a text message by NSW Health late Tuesday night alerting them to the positive case.

The text urged anyone who might have been at the pub on that date should get tested immediately and self-isolate until the results return.

Ballina residents have received a text message from NSW Health urging them to get tested if they visited a the Henry Rous Tavern over the weekend.

ORIGINAL: As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to Byron Bay grew to seven last night, authorities anxiously awaited results from more than 800 tests conducted on Tuesday.

QLD Health confirmed five new cases linked to a hens party held in Byron Bay over the weekend, adding to the two already identified on Monday.

There are now seven confirmed cases of the UK variant of COVID-19 in a cluster linked to a hen's party in Byron Bay.

All of those confirmed infected people have returned to Queensland.

The Northern Territory Government has declared Byron Bay a COVID-19 hot spot.

Acting Chief Minister Nicole Manison said authorities were also asking travellers who had been on the Gold Coast after March 27 to self isolate and get a test.

"We've now declared the additional hotspot for Byron Bay, and also the additional requirement for people who have arrived since March 26 to self isolate for 14 days," Ms Manison said.

NSW authorities called on anyone who attended one of the locations listed below to get tested and isolate, and announced more testing clinics to help cope with demand.

BYRON BAY

Mokha Cafe Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).

2 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27, From 10.30am - 12pm

Byron Beach Hotel

1 Bay St, Byron Bay NSW 2481

Friday March 26, From 7pm - 9pm

Betty's Burgers & Concrete Co

Patrons who sat in the laneway (Feros Arcade).

2 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 11am - 12pm

Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park - women's communal toilets

143 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park

March 26, From 6pm - 6:30pm and from 9:10pm - 9:30pm

March 27, from 3:20pm - 3:50pm

The Farm Byron Bay

11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale NSW 2481

Sunday March 28, from 8:45am - 10:30am.

The following are casual contact venues. If you have been to any of these places at the listed times, you should immediately self-isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms, and stay in isolation until a negative result is received:

SUFFOLK PARK

Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park (including women's communal toilets)

14 Alcorn St Suffolk, Park, NSW, 2481

Friday March 26 to Sunday 27, from 4pm - 8:30am

BYRON BAY

Mokha Cafe. Patrons sitting inside or out the front of the venue (not in laneway in Feros Arcade).

2 Lawson St, Byron Bay 2481

Saturday March 27, from 11am -12pm

Ghanda Clothing

3/8 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:00pm -12:15pm

Tiger Lily

3/17-21 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:25pm - 12:30pm

Black Sheep

46 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:30pm - 12:40pm

Quiksilver

2 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27, from 12:40pm - 12:45pm

Suffolk Bakery

Shop 1/2 Clifford St, Suffolk Park

March 27, from 2:45pm - 3:15pm

Park Hotel Bottle Shop

223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park

March 27., from 7:30pm-7:45pm.

Symptoms of COVID-19 (from NSW Health website)

Symptoms include:

fever (37.5C or higher)

cough

sore throat

shortness of breath (difficulty breathing)

runny nose

loss of taste

loss of smell.

Other reported symptoms include: