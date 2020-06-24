Menu
Latest coronavirus figures: 0 new cases in Qld

Domanii Cameron
24th Jun 2020 10:07 AM
NO new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Queensland overnight.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took to social media this morning to confirm the good result, noting that there remain just two active cases in the state.

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Overall Queensland has had a total of 1066 confirmed cases, with 334,084 tests conducted.

The Premier was in Longreach last night to launch the inaugural Qantas Founders Museum, Luminescent Longreach show.

The light and sound show pays homage to the airlines history with stunning visuals that painted whole planes with light.

Ms Palaszczuk said Qantas had a long history in Longreach.

"It's new tourism projects like this and regions like Longreach and Barcaldine and many others that I want to encourage other Queenslanders to visit on their next holiday," she said.

The State Government has given $3.3 million in funding for Luminescent Longreach and the refurbishment of a 1956 Super Constellation Aircraft.

 

A light and sound show projected onto old Qantas planes will open in the outback next month.
The Qantas Founders Museum will reopen from July 1.

"This is the 100-year Centenary for Qantas and its great to see these two new major tourism attractions which will bring visitors to the region for years to come," the Premier said.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said visitors to the Qantas Founders Museum would not experience anything like the new tourism attractions in Australia or across the world.

Qantas Foundation Chief Executive Officer Tony Martin said the light show would attract huge numbers to the outback that could deliver millions of dollars into the economy.

