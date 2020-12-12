Late night fire destroys workshop shed, car

Firefighters extinguished a fire in Laidley Heights but not before it destroyed a shed and a car on Friday night.

A WORKSHOP shed and a car were destroyed in a fire in the Lockyer Valley late last night.

Five firefighter crews attended the fire on Honeyeater Ct in Laidley Heights on Friday night, with the first arriving at 10.15pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said a steel shed was “well involved” in fire when crews arrived.

A car in front of the shed was also on fire.

Both were destroyed in the blaze.

“By 10.40pm the fire was under control,” she said.

“By 10.50pm the fire was completely extinguished. There was just some smouldering remains inside.

“There was also a shipping container adjacent to the shed that was impacted by fire but doesn’t appear the fire entered inside the container.

“All persons were accounted for.”

Fire crews left the scene at 11.50pm and a fire investigator is due to attend this morning.

Paramedics and police also attended on Friday night.

“It’s unknown how the fire started,” a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

“It was a workshop shed. The shed has lots of products in it that could potentially cause a fire.”

