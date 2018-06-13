Menu
Jackson Hastings may yet be called up, with Manly coach Trent Barrett running out of options. Picture: Christian Gilles
Rugby League

Hastings comes into equation after NRL blocks Manly debutant

by Joe McDonough
13th Jun 2018 12:07 PM

THE Jackson Hastings saga could yet take another turn, with the NRL blocking Manly's plan to blood under-20s star Manase Fainu because he's not part of the club's 30-man roster.

Fainu was named to replace the injured Api Koroisau but the Sea Eagles' application was rejected by the NRL, which ruled they already had cover in the position.

One player more than capable in the No.9 jersey is Hastings, and the club can also call on Matthew Wright and Lewis Brown.

"The player (Fainu) is currently a development player. In order for him to play in the Telstra Premiership, the club would need to request an exemption based on the circumstances, or alternatively upgrade the player's contract," an NRL spokesman said.

Prominent league journalist Phil Rothfield told NRL360 earlier this week that Manly coach Trent Barrett couldn't keep ignoring Hastings' unquestionable talent.

Hastings has been languishing in reserve grade after falling out with skipper Daly Cherry-Evans at Gladstone in early April.

Manly takes on the Dragons at Wollongong's WIN Stadium on Saturday evening.

