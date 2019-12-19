Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Edwina Bartholomew for West Australian
Edwina Bartholomew for West Australian
Celebrity

‘Late like her mum!’ Sunrise star Eddie gives birth

by Jonathon Moran
19th Dec 2019 2:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Sunrise presenter Edwina Bartholomew has given birth to a healthy baby girl after a "marathon" 36 hour labour.

The popular breakfast TV star and husband Neil Varcoe welcomed daughter Molly to the world at 8.05pm last night, a week after her due date.

"Late like her mum, tall like her dad and already an early riser," the couple said. "We are exhausted, elated and very grateful for all the lovely messages of support over the last few weeks."

Edwina Bartholomew at the White Butterfly Garden Party. Picture: Motion Media Productions
Edwina Bartholomew at the White Butterfly Garden Party. Picture: Motion Media Productions

In June, 36-year-old Bartholomew announced live on air that she was pregnant her first child.

"The girls already know but Kochie, surprise. We're having a baby," she said to an elated David Koch.

The couple, who were married in a country wedding on their farm in April last year, chose to keep the gender of their baby a surprise.

"It's an interesting debate because Neil wants to find out and I don't," Bartholomew said, as an ultra-scan photo of the little one appeared on screen.

 

A pregnant Edwina Bartholomew in September. Picture: Toby Zerna
A pregnant Edwina Bartholomew in September. Picture: Toby Zerna
celebrity channel 7 edwina bartholomew sunrise television

Just In

    Just In

      Whatever happened to Steps?

      Whatever happened to Steps?
      • 19th Dec 2019 1:43 PM

      Top Stories

        Water security a step closer with $1.4 million contract awarded

        premium_icon Water security a step closer with $1.4 million contract...

        News A big step towards water security for the region was taken yesterday, with a major contract awarded.

        TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        premium_icon TRUCKIES PLEA: Don’t block our stops this festive season

        Motoring Stops are vital for truckies at risk of fatigue-related accidents.

        Start date announced for Somerset’s feral pig bounty project

        premium_icon Start date announced for Somerset’s feral pig bounty project

        News Hunters will be able to earn $10 per snout and feral tail from January when...

        Federal MP decries drought, praises Toowoomba bypass project

        Federal MP decries drought, praises Toowoomba bypass project

        News For Federal MP Scott Buchholz, the drought tarnished an otherwise productive...