Last Ziebarth brother departs Lockyer petrol dynasty

VERNON Ziebarth, owner of V&M Ziebarth service station, is hosting a large clearance sale this Sunday in preparation for his retirement from the Gatton business after 46 years.

Mr Ziebarth said the sale had been postponed last weekend due to the weather, and would now be held from 9am on Sunday at 29 Deroydon Court, off Redbank Rd, Adare. Viewers are welcome from 7am.

He said he had a collection of workshop equipment and older car parts dating back to the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s

“All of my 46 years of collection and workshop equipment and older car parts are going up in the auction.

“There’s no value on it – there’s quite a lot – thousands and thousands of dollars worth if I had to go and re-buy it.”

Mr Ziebarth said the business had already been sold, and would continue to operate as a service station.

Mr Ziebarth – whose two brothers also owned petrol stations in the region – said his favourite part of owning a local businesses had been “associating with the customers”.

“It’s the people I will miss – every day we have greeted new and different people.”

With his wife, Margaret, Mr Ziebarth has also treasured his relationships with his first and longest-serving customer, Neil Walker, and staff member of more than 33 years, Anissa English.

“Most of our customers have been local, but we still also have had a lot of bypass traffic.”

Often, he said, travellers from out of town would come in looking for a certain person.

“And you’d know who they were and where they lived.”

Mr Ziebarth’s brothers, Neville and John, have both passed away but also owned local service stations and “we never had any problem with opposition with each other”.

His brother John owned and ran the BP in Gatton and Neville owned a local independent petrol station.

“I worked for Neville for 16 years. That’s where I got my start. Then this service station became available which I purchased and redeveloped.”

He said he was now selling because he was 77, and a buyer had come at the right time.

“I’ve also had a little farm for 20 odd years, and I bought acreage on the side of it and I plan to retire there with some cattle and sheep, poultry and ducks.

“I’ve got a bit of everything on it – a funny farm, that’s what I call it.

“I’ve always had an interest in the farm and now I can concentrate on it properly.”

Mr Ziebarth said he enjoyed living in the region where he has lived all his life because of its proximity to the city and the “clear and clean” atmosphere.

“You can look out and see the views from the property.”