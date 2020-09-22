Last wicket fightback secures Lockyer/Ipswich victory

By Mike Nowlan

TEAM spirit got Lockyer/Ipswich home in a tight finish against Brisbane White in the veterans O60's Division 2 match at Everton.

Sent in to bat, Brisbane were 4/38 against good bowling from Bob Jeffery, Jeff Evans and Glen Jackwitz before Paul Woodridge (34 n/o off 47), Ian Moffett (33 off 36) and Keith De Jong (40n/o off 53) helped the home side to a respectable total of 8/174 off 45 overs.

Jeffery, Evan and Jackwitz each took two wickets, with Jackwitz being particularly impressive, moving the ball around noticeably.

David Frampton also bowled very well and was unfortunate to have three catches dropped off his bowling.

In reply, the visitor's top order collapsed to 5/38, with Paul Milton taking four wickets before Jeffery (42 off 26) and Evans 39 n/o off 66) put on 65 in quick time.

Frampton locked down one end, facing 60 balls for 17n/o, allowing Col Taylor and Keith Muller to score freely at the other end.

The final 22 runs came in a last wicket partnership between Evans and Frampton, getting Lockyer/Ipswich home with 38 balls to spare, at 9/176.

Captain Brad Hines said that when the top order failed, the lower half of the batting order took the responsibility to build the innings total. The team spirit formed over the season did not allow them to give up.

Even with wickets falling, we were always ahead of the run rate.

Hines said that the pitch was soft from recent rain, but did not do as much as he thought it would when he sent Brisbane in to bat.

He selected Ian Moffet for Brisbane's man of the match for his aggressive batting and tight bowling at the end of the innings.

Keith De Jong commented on the great spirit in the match, saying that control of the game ebbed and flowed all day between the two sides.

This made it a very exciting game.

He gave the man of the match to David Frampton for the visitors because he had a good all- round game and his determination at the end got Lockyer/Ipswich home.