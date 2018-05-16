Last Speedway until October roars into Gatton on Saturday

OFF AND RACING: Lockyer Valley Speedway president Ian Jones racing his legend car at a previous Speedway meet.

OFF AND RACING: Lockyer Valley Speedway president Ian Jones racing his legend car at a previous Speedway meet. Photo Contributed

START your engines, the last Lockyer Valley Speedway of the season will roar into town on Saturday.

The full program boasts vintage demonstration runs, stock cars, micro sprints, legend cars, Surfers Paradise sedans, F500s, junior F500s, sedan classes and go karts.

Lockyer Valley Speedway president Ian Jones said the event was the perfect place to take the family for an afternoon and evening of motorsports.

"It's the only place you can get 10 hours of motorsport and see such a variety,” Jones said.

A speedway racer himself, Jones said they were expecting a decent crowd at the seventh meet of the season.

"There will be a lot of competitors,” he said.

The go karts start at 11am, then the main program kicks off at 4pm.

"We will have 70 events the day and into the night. The track has been widened, council has done a lot of work out there, we are so thankful for their support.”

The upcoming Lockyer Valley Speedway will be held on May 19 at the Gatton Showgrounds.