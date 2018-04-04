Last runner makes an entrance

ARRIVING IN STYLE: Batonbearer Claire Keefer rides into the Gatton Showgrounds on a carriage.

ARRIVING IN STYLE: Batonbearer Claire Keefer rides into the Gatton Showgrounds on a carriage. Dominic Elsome

BATONBEARER Claire Keefer said it was an honour to bring the Queen's Baton into Gatton, and she was thankful to the community for their support.

The Withcott local and Paralympic bronze medallist says she doesn't know who nominated her for the honour of running in the Queen's Baton Relay.

"Thank you for you support, I'm not quite sure who nominated me, but just thank you.” She said after the event.

Miss Keefer was the last Batonbearer for Gatton and ran her stretch to the entrance of the Gatton Showgrounds, before arriving at the stage in style on a horse drawn carriage.

She said there were a lot of nerves leading up to being handed the Queen's Baton.

"I was pretty nervous, I was hoping that I didn't break it or drop it.”

"Last night was pretty nerve racking”

Miss Keefer began her athletics career at 14, when her brother's athletics coach encouraged her to try throwing.

She's competed in several overseas athletics tournaments, including the 2015 IPC Athletics Grand Prix in Dubai, but her highlight came at her debut Paralympic Games at Rio 2016 when she won the bronze medal in shot put.

Lockyer Valley Regional Mayor Tanya Milligan told Miss Keffer that she was amazing.

"It's a real honour to be standing up here on stage next to you with the baton in your hand, and that you've actually done the last leg for us here in the Valley.”