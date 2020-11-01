Last pictures of Sean Connery

The late Sean Connery was spotted in public for the first time in three years just weeks before his death.

On Saturday, the family of Sir Sean announced that he had died in his sleep at the age of 90.

The British actor was the first to bring the role of spy James Bond to the screen, a part he became famous around the globe for.

Born in Edinburgh, he would go on to star in scores of films from the Hunt for Red October to The Untouchables to Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, almost always with his thick Scottish lilt.

His family said he died in the Bahamas after being unwell for some time.

The last images of Connery emerged in August as he celebrated his 90th birthday at the Lyford Cay gated community, reported The Sun.

A photo of him and his family has also emerged from his 89th birthday, The Sun reported.

It was said that he rarely left the community where he lived with his second wife Micheline Roquebrune.

Sean Connery at his 89th birthday with his son Jason and his son's partner. Source: The Sun

FINAL PUBLIC PICTURES

He may have been entering his ninth decade but there was no doubting Sir Sean's superstar smile in the images as he stepped out for a spot of golf in late August.

Once able to command eight figure fees for a movie role, the actor had given strict instructions to his agent to turn down all offers.

Instead he preferred to spend his days playing golf, which seems to give him the unrefined joy that he never truly found making films.

The demanding actor grew frustrated by what he considered to be "idiots" in the industry.

He was said to have come close to blows with the director of his final movie, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, in 2002.

A relaxed, happy and healthy looking Sean Connery enjoyed a round of golf in the Bahamas in August. Picture: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner.



On the sun kissed island of New Providence, which is a tax haven, the British knight was able to relax and be looked after by the community's staff.

The last time he was spotted away from the Bahamas was in New York 2017 when he seen needing a walking stick.

Notoriously private, Connery didn't tolerate any friends or family speaking about him publicly.

But one source told The Sun at the time: "These days Sir Sean lives a very quiet lifestyle and just potters around, no one troubles him.

"It's all set up for him there, all his needs are covered in the Bahamas.

"He doesn't venture out of Lyford Cay much and has people visit him instead. He has become a bit of a recluse."

Sean Connery spent his retirement on the Caribbean island of The Bahamas. Picture: Jeff Rayner/Coleman-Rayner.

FROM MILKMAN TO SCREEN LEGEND

The perfectly manicured lawns, luxury bungalow with its own pool and high-level security are a long way from Connery's working-class beginnings.

Born to a lorry driver Joseph and cleaner Effie in Edinburgh his early jobs included milkman, artists' model and coffin polisher before he found a career on the stage in London.

His rugged good looks, an athletic chest from bodybuilding and an ability to use his fists in a movie called Darby O'Gill and the Little People caught the attention of American producer Cubby Broccoli.

Broccoli had the rights to Ian Fleming's Bond character and even though the writer didn't think Connery was sophisticated enough to play an British Commander, the relatively unknown Scotsman won the role.

Made for just $1.8 million, Dr No was a massive hit in 1962 and Connery enjoyed the initial success.

He said: "The first two or three were fun. The cast made it fun. Jumping out of planes was entertaining, although it was tough on my hairpiece."

The film Dr No starring Sean Connery as James Bond. Courtesy MGM.

The budget on 1965's Thunderball was more than that of the first three Bond films combined, but that didn't stop Connery's life being put in danger.

A plexiglas screen that was supposed to protect him from sharks was not big enough and the actor had to swim for it when they came after him.

Connery hated all the attention which came with being the world's most famous undercover agent.

People would say 'There's James Bond' as he wandered down the street - and he wanted to be known for being Sean Connery.

Fed up with the "whole Bond thing,' he quit twice, first while making You Only Live Twice in 1967 and then after making N ever Say Never Again in 1983.

His final outing as 007 was so troubled he refused to make a film for two years.

Martial artist turned actor Steven Seagal broke Connery's wrist choreographing a fight, while there were constant off screen legal and financial problems.

Sean Connery was a heart throb throughout his career. Picture: EON SEAN CONNERY MOVIESTORE COLLECTION LTD

AWARDS, FLOPS AND A NEAR-PUNCH-UP

A BAFTA for The Name of the Rose in 1986 and a best supporting actor Oscar for The Untouchables in 1988 changed his mind about the business.

Now, the ageing actor was feted for his acting skills rather than his looks.

Other 80s hits such as Highlander and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade proved he could be more than Bond, James Bond.

A string of forgettable flops in the 1990s, including First Knight and the much mocked The Avengers, soured things again.

He also grew tired of the constant legal battles with studios over his fees, often taking producers to court for underpaying him.

The final straw came making comic book movie The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen in 2002.

Plagued by disasters, including flooding in Prague ruining a $9 million set, matters came to a head when British director Stephen Norrington stopped shooting for a day because a prop was wrong.

Sean Connery on the set of his final film, 2003’s The League Of Extraordinary Gentleman.

When Norrington heard rumours that Connery wanted him fired, he allegedly squared up to the actor saying "I want you to punch me in the face."

Connery responded "don't tempt me," and walked off the set.

Even though he earned $27 million for the film, Connery had no interest in taking on any more roles, not even when a bigger cheque was dangled for the fourth Indiana Jones movie in 2008.

The actor later said about making The League: "The experience had a great influence on me, it made me think about showbiz. I get fed up dealing with idiots."

After retiring he was often seen in New York, where he would visit his son Jason, 57.

Jason was the only child from his 11-year marriage to Australian actor Diane Cilento, who died in 2011.

Having dated a string of beautiful women including Bond girls Jill St John and Lana Wood, Connery settled down with French painter Micheline Roquebrune, 91, in 1975.

Sir Sean Connery in Highland dress and wearing his medal after he was formally knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 200 in his home city of Edinburgh. Picture: AP Photo/ David Cheskin/WPA pool.

DANGER IN THE BAHAMAS

Last year Connery and his wife were fortunate to escape the full force of Hurricane Dorian, which killed over 30 people when it struck the Bahamas.

They were about 140km from the worst hit area and took precautions to make sure their mansion was protected.

"We were lucky compared to many others and the damage here was not great," he said. "We had been prepared for the storm."

It would take more than a hurricane to shake Connery from his Caribbean contentment.

On the idyllic island he swapped his Aston Martin for a golf buggy and Walther PPK for a golf club.

His home backed onto a five-star private club with its own golf course.

It was heaven for Connery who once said: "The Oscar I was awarded for The Untouchables is a wonderful thing, but I can honestly say that I'd rather have won the US Open Golf Tournament."

