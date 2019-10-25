Last minute tips to nail Halloween in spooky style

It's less than a week before the ghouls descend and the witches jump on their broomsticks... yep, Halloween is almost here! But if you don't have your costumes and decorations sorted yet, (guilty!) never fear: there's still time to whip up an amazing outfit for your kids and get your house decked out before trick or treaters come knocking at your door.

One Australian mum, blogger and avid Halloween celebrator, Cheree Lawrence from Oh So Busy Mum has shared her last-minute tips and tricks to get your house ready for less.

Cheree told Kidspot she hosts a Halloween party every year for family and friends. "We decorate our home and take our children trick or treating on the night," she said. "I plan our Halloween early by stocking up on decorations, costumes and treats. Our whole neighbourhood celebrates Halloween so it's one big celebration where everyone in our community comes together to have a spooktacular night."

Cheree says she doesn't so much follow trends when decorating, but just picks a theme and runs with it. And if you're not as organised as Cheree, never fear: She assures you that Halloween is easy to do last minute and on a budget and the great thing is, there are no rules! "We love to just have fun with Halloween decor. We don't worry about trends, we just choose a range of products that follow a similar theme - as you can see with our styled Halloween party table."

With everyone living such busy lives these days it can be impossible to make everything from scratch. And let's face it, not everyone is crafty! Cheree's big hack is to buy "ready-to-wear Halloween costumes and then DIY by adding our own personalised touches to them, like a headpiece or a specific style to match."

She says, "We visited Spotlight and my daughter Sophie picked out a skeleton and Ava went with the Wednesday Addams look. Then we added to that with a range of products - there's a great 'Spooky Hollow' range this year which includes bunting, skeletons, tombstones, lollies and lots of fun tableware."

Cheree says she got so inspired by a visit to the US a couple of years ago. "We got to experience how they celebrate Halloween in the states. We enjoyed how the community came together to have fun and celebrate, so each year since we've celebrated at home in a big way. We're lucky our neighbourhood really gets into Halloween so our whole community can enjoy the spooky celebrations."

Cheree loves that Australia seems to be jumping more on board the Halloween bandwagon. Not only is it great for bringing a community together, it also gives you a chance to get to know your neighbours. Plus, it's fun! "When parents see how much fun it is, they will want to celebrate Halloween for years to come."

She says that it doesn't have to be expensive. "Each year stores like Spotlight stock more and more affordable Halloween products and it makes celebrating Halloween in Australia easy and lots of fun."

This originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.