Lockyer Valley Regional Council Chambers, Gatton. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Last chance to nominate a local hero

Hugh Suffell
16th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
NOMINATIONS for the 2021 Australia Day Awards close today.

Lockyer Valley Mayor, Cr Tanya Milligan encouraged residents to acknowledge the volunteers, community leaders and givers in our community.

“Here in the Lockyer Valley we are so fortunate to have so many individuals and groups that volunteer their time week after week, to help others.

“While these residents don‘t do it for the recognition, an Australia Day Award nomination is a fitting way to say your efforts are valued,” Mayor Milligan said.

Award categories include citizen of the year, young citizen of the year, junior and senior sport awards, sporting/community group of the year, arts and cultural award, community event of the year and volunteer of the year.

Nominations close at 4.00pm Monday, November 16.

Nomination forms are available from Council offices in Gatton and Laidley, the Lockyer Valley Libraries, the Lake Apex Visitor Information Centre and online at www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au

