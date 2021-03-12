Menu
Gatton Magistrates Court, generic court.
Crime

Last adjournment for Gatton man charged with 28 offences

Hugh Suffell
12th Mar 2021 8:15 AM
A Gatton man was handed his final adjournment in court after he was charged with 28 serious offences including allegedly entering premises on multiple occasions, stealing and allegedly possessing dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Howard Osborne told Michael David Phillimore, 26, he was to enter a plea at his next appearance in court after previously seeking adjournments for legal advice.

“This will be your last adjournment,” Mr Osborne said.

Phillimore will reappear in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Bail was enlarged.

gatton magistrates court gatton police station
Gatton Star

