The truck rollover on Agnes Street this morning.
News

Large vehicle topples at South Rockhampton intersection

Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
13th Jul 2020 9:11 AM
A RECOVERY operation is underway after a large truck toppled onto its side this morning on a suburban street at the Range in South Rockhampton.

The single vehicle crash at the intersection of Penlington St and Brae St was reported to authorities at 6.30am.

Emergency services arrived to find a truck lying on its side on the footpath.

Both the driver and passenger were able to free themselves from the vehicle.

While the driver didn't require treatment from paramedics, the male passenger in his 20s sustained minor injuries and was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

A witness said there was a detour in place and a tow truck has begun a recovery operation.

A tow truck is preparing to remove the crashed vehicle.
