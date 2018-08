VIDEO footage has captured a large vehicle after it rolled over on the Bruce Hwy. The video, posted to the Sunshine Coast, QLD - Traffic Info Facebook page by Rachel Vere, shows a large group of people standing around the vehicle on the side of the road. It rolled in the northbound lane near the Caloundra Rd on-ramp about 9.40am. A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said no one was injured in the incident.