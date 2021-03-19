Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multiple people are being treated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Glenore Grove on Friday afternoon.
Multiple people are being treated at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Glenore Grove on Friday afternoon.
News

‘Large number of casualties’ after mini bus collides with car

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Mar 2021 3:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MULTIPLE people have been injured after a car collided with a mini bus in the Lockyer Valley on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics are treating a “large number” of people, believed to be as many as 10 if not more, at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Lake Clarendon Way and Forest Hill Fernvale Road near Walhuben Road in Glenore Grove.

The crash was reported at 2.25pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman could not confirm how many people had been injured in the accident.

“We’ve got a lot of patients on scene and a lot of crews on scene,” she said.

“There is a large number of casualties. Details are still coming in.”

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        River protection, light upgrades in revised council budget

        Premium Content River protection, light upgrades in revised council budget

        Council News A revised 202-201 budget will allow for vital upgrades in the area, including CCTV footage for the notorious Brisbane River protection project.

        Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Premium Content Premier slams PM over unfair, offensive JobKeeper extension

        Politics Premier calls on PM to extend JobKeeper to entire tourism industry

        New owners to bring life to old Forest Hill newsagency

        Premium Content New owners to bring life to old Forest Hill newsagency

        Property An old shop that has been on the market for more than two years has finally sold.

        Little athletics club scores big grant to improve facilities

        Premium Content Little athletics club scores big grant to improve facilities

        Community A community grant will support a “big infrastructure project” at the Upper Lockyer...