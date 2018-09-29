Menu
Login
BE PREPARED: Storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours.
BE PREPARED: Storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours. Marc Stapelberg
News

Large hail and damaging winds expected to hit

29th Sep 2018 3:03 PM

THE BUREAU of Meteorology is warning that severe thunderstorms will soon hit parts of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

Storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours.

Areas which may be affected include Brisbane, Ipswich, Boonah, Beenleigh, Beaudesert, Esk, Jimboomba, Laidley, Lowood, Mount Tamborine and Springbrook.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move their cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and be beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance, contact the SES on 132 500.

burea of meteorology esk gatton hail laidley lockyer valley lowood somerset thunderstorm warning
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Somerset to gain a new CEO for 2019

    Somerset to gain a new CEO for 2019

    News Bain steps down from top job after 18 years of service.

    Lockyer cricketers eager to take chance presented to them

    Lockyer cricketers eager to take chance presented to them

    News Lockyer cricket enter the Harding-Madsen Shield for the first time.

    Belinda is using her frustrations to change the system

    Belinda is using her frustrations to change the system

    News Meet Belinda Barrie, she's trying to make the health system better.

    VOTE: Do we need more public transport in the region?

    VOTE: Do we need more public transport in the region?

    News Have your say in our weekly reader poll

    Local Partners