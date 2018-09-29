Large hail and damaging winds expected to hit

BE PREPARED: Storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours.

THE BUREAU of Meteorology is warning that severe thunderstorms will soon hit parts of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

Areas which may be affected include Brisbane, Ipswich, Boonah, Beenleigh, Beaudesert, Esk, Jimboomba, Laidley, Lowood, Mount Tamborine and Springbrook.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should move their cars under cover or away from trees, secure loose outdoor items, seek shelter, avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm and be beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance, contact the SES on 132 500.