‘Large hail’ alert as severe storms forecast for southeast

Southeast Queenslanders are being warned of damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hail as a series of severe storms move towards the coast today.

The Bureau of Meteorology this morning warned of "severe thunderstorms possible about the southeast interior to the coast" bringing the risk of "damaging winds, heavy rainfall & large hail".

Forecaster Alex Majchrowski said storms would travel across the western southeast throughout the day, before reaching the coast later this afternoon or early this evening.

The Bureau warned that severe storms are likely for inland regions from Warwick up to the Burnett and possible for regions between the Wide Bay and the New South Wales border.

"We could see damaging winds as well as large hail in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset region into the early afternoon," Mr Majchrowski said.

Falls of up to 25mm are expected in Brisbane later this afternoon. Pic Jono Searle.

Whether the heavy rain, hail and damaging winds will impact Brisbane "really depends on if those storms are severe by the time they get to the coast," Mr Majchrowski said.

"We may not see as heavy falls as we do in the west," Mr Majchrowski said.

Falls of up to 25mm are expected for Brisbane this afternoon, while areas in the "western southeast" are expected to see rain in excess of 40mm.

"The risk of severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding may continue overnight into early Tuesday morning," the Bureau of Meteorology said in a tweet.

North Queenslanders have been warned of possible flash flooding and "destructive wind gusts … strong enough to bring down trees and powerlines" as Tropical Cyclone Kimi continues to build.

There were "several falls above 150mm yesterday around the Innisfail area", Mr Majchrowski said.

