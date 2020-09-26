Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The crime scene in Queen Street Mall after a man was stabbed. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
The crime scene in Queen Street Mall after a man was stabbed. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
Crime

‘Large disturbance’: Man stabbed in Queen Street Mall

by Danielle O’Neal
26th Sep 2020 5:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared in the Queen St Mall in Brisbane after a man was stabbed.

Emergency services were called to the Queen St Mall about 10:40pm Friday night where a man was assessed for three puncture wounds.

Senior Sergeant Mark Dwyer said a large disturbance broke out in the mall in which a man sustained several small puncture wounds.

"There are four suspects of Sudanese descent," he said.

The crime scene in Queen Street Mall after a man was stabbed. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
The crime scene in Queen Street Mall after a man was stabbed. Picture: Danielle O'Neal

Police said the man was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Senior Sergeant Dwyer said nobody has been arrested or charged but police are confident they will track their movements.

He said it is believed the involved parties were not known to each other.

 

Originally published as 'Large disturbance': Man stabbed in Queen Street Mall

More Stories

brisbane crime editors picks queen street mall stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        Premium Content Two women arrested for their role in armed robbery

        News THE two women are locked up but their male accomplice is still on the run.

        Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        Premium Content Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on taxpayers’ millions

        News Rich Queensland aged care bosses sit on millions of Australians’ cash in...

        Shed door damaged, man busted in car theft attempt

        Premium Content Shed door damaged, man busted in car theft attempt

        Crime THE man, who attempted to steal a Chrysler 300, will face court.