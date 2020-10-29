Large croc spotted at Sarina twice in two days

A crocodile basking on the bank of the Pioneer River.

CROCODILE warning signs have been erected after a large saltie was spotted hanging around the Sarina boat ramp twice in two days.

The Department of Environment and Science confirmed it received reports a croc was sighted Wednesday morning and again this morning.

"One of the reports estimated the crocodile to be around four metres long," a DES spokesman said.

Sarina Beach was closed after a crocodile was spotted nearby. Picture: Contributed

But when DES wildlife officers inspected the site today, they did not observe a crocodile.

"They also installed recent crocodile sighting warning signs beside the boat ramp and at the beach," the spokesman said.

This comes eight days after a DEC received reports of a croc at Louisa Creek, just north of Sarina on October 21.

"In this instance the caller reported that while no crocodile or crocodile tracks were observed, a 'distinctive growling sound' was heard that they thought may have been made by a crocodile," the DES spokesman said.

Officers also visited Louisa Creek but did not see any crocodile.

"Crocodiles often use the ocean to swim from one estuary to another and it may be that this animal was just passing through the area for this reason," the spokesman said.

With Mackay and Sarina coastal regions considered to be known croc country, residents and visitors are urged to be "crocwise", especially during breeding season.

A crocodile hatchling hanging off a stick in the Pioneer River.

As a result, crocodile sightings may increase as males move about seeking new territories and mates, and females look for suitable nesting sites.

If a crocodile is spotted again at either of these locations DES urges residents to report the matter as soon as possible.

To report a crocodile sighting phone 1300 130 372.

Spring and summer months are breeding and laying season for crocodiles.

CROCWISE ADVICE:

• Obey crocodile signs - they are there for your own protection

• Never swim in water where crocodiles may live, even if there is no warning sign present

• When fishing, always stand a few metres back from the water's edge and never stand on logs or branches overhanging the water

• Never clean fish or discard fish scraps near the water's edge or at boat ramps

• Stay well back from any crocodile slide marks. Crocodiles may still be close and may approach people and boats

• Keep your arms or legs inside of the boat when fishing

• Never provoke, harass or interfere with crocodiles - even small ones

• Never feed crocodiles - it is illegal and dangerous

• Never leave food scraps at your campsite. Always check that previous campers have not left any food scraps

• Never prepare food, wash dishes or pursue any other activities near the water's edge or adjacent sloping banks, and

• Be more aware of crocodiles during the breeding season - September to April.